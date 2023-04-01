An unimaginable amount of information is generated every day; businesses, professionals and citizens are called upon to improve data protection.

As unfortunately we experience every day, the risk of data loss is very real and can occur due to hardware failure, software corruption, cyber attacks, accidental deletion. Spilled coffee on the keyboard before saving a copy of a document is only the most trivial of accidents, but it can have consequences of a certain impact, if a backup has not been made.

Statistics say that every day 1 in 10 computers – between home and business PCs – are damaged by viruses or ransomware and that about 113 mobile phones are stolen every minute. Regardless of the cause, in either case, data loss is sudden, and without a backup, it can be devastating to permanently lose valuable content that can’t be played, whether personally or professionally.

There is a lot to do

Nevertheless, there are still few cases in which effective backup of files is performed. According to a recent survey, 20% of users have never backed up their data, while 26% do it once a year.

Word Backup Day, which is celebrated on March 31, was established to focus attention on how to keep our most precious images, documents and files safe. The easiest way to set up a good backup is to follow the 3-2-1 rule, which can be applied by anyone who uses digital devices, from students to professionals to small business employees. The rule says we should:

Own THREE copies of our data. The first is a primary backup, the other two are copies.

Save copies of your backups on TWO different types of media or devices.

A backup copy must be kept off site, in case of an accident (fire, flood, etc)

Data backup can be used to restore lost files

Then there are different ways to back up your data and the best method depends on individual needs and preferences.

Data Protection – Backup to External Hard Disk Drives – HDD

They are portable devices capable of storing large amounts of data. It is a very popular, simple and inexpensive backup solution. For example, Western Digital’s My Passport HDD can provide up to 5TB of storage space, in a pocket-sized design, allowing you to start backing up your digital content right away, without worrying about running out of space.

Backup to SSD drives

They are based on a semiconductor, these solid-state drives (SSD, solid-state disk), allow the storage of a large amount of data in a very fast way. Very popular among creatives, for example, the SSD drive SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 it’s an option to keep your content secure even with exceptional workflows. Lightning-fast and ultra-rugged for highly versatile performance, the SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD is available in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities and is designed for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 compatibility—perfect for professionals and anyone that need extreme speeds to be able to transfer large files while in action in the field.

Backup to USB drive

Smartphones have become an essential tool and not backing up your phone data means erasing its memory. There are 2-in-1 flash drives like the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C and the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe (for USB-C Android phones and iPhones). They are double USB sticks, easy and convenient to use, and compatible with smartphones, Macs, tablets and PCs. Just plug and play to automatically back up your most recent photos, videos, music, documents and contacts, which can then be easily moved via USB Type-C connections to smartphones, tablets and Macs and PCs. Ultra Dual Drive Go also works with USB Type-A computers.

Data protection – Cloud backup

Cloud backup devices are becoming increasingly popular as they allow users to store data on remote servers, which can be accessed using an internet connection from anywhere in the world. Then there are storage devices like the WD My Cloud Home, an easy-to-use personal cloud that connects directly to a home router so you can save your digital content in one place. It’s a simple, centralized solution for backing up your photos, videos and files and keeping them safe. With the My Cloud Home app, you can access, upload and share content from anywhere with an internet connection.

To ensure data protection, experts suggest using a layered approach to archiving. This typically means using both SSDs, HDDs, and cloud storage, as well as implementing security measures like encryption and regular backups. It’s also important to keep multiple backups of your data in separate locations, in case one backup is lost or compromised. Users can automate this process using available software or set reminders to manually back up their data.