Data published by Basel schools

Blackmailers attacked the school network of the canton of Basel-Stadt and published large amounts of sometimes sensitive information. Information on individual students also appears to be included.

Around 17,500 schoolchildren go to school in the canton of Basel-Stadt. Karin Hofer / NZZ

Pupil grades, photos of excursions or preparations for school lessons: Such information from the Education Department (ED) of the canton of Basel-Stadt can be found in the data that the blackmail group called Bianlian published on the Darknet on Tuesday evening. “This is a major leak that contains confidential and personal data,” says cybersecurity expert Marc Ruef. He subjected the data structure to a rough analysis.