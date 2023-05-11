Home » Data published by Basel schools
Technology

Data published by Basel schools

by admin
Data published by Basel schools

Blackmailers attacked the school network of the canton of Basel-Stadt and published large amounts of sometimes sensitive information. Information on individual students also appears to be included.

Around 17,500 schoolchildren go to school in the canton of Basel-Stadt.

Karin Hofer / NZZ

Pupil grades, photos of excursions or preparations for school lessons: Such information from the Education Department (ED) of the canton of Basel-Stadt can be found in the data that the blackmail group called Bianlian published on the Darknet on Tuesday evening. “This is a major leak that contains confidential and personal data,” says cybersecurity expert Marc Ruef. He subjected the data structure to a rough analysis.

See also  Comets could deliver ingredients for life to Europa's subsurface ocean | TechNews Tech News

You may also like

The rise of Poke House: from Milan to...

The Google Pixel 7a priced at NT$14,990 uses...

Enrollments for the new masters of the Italian...

Android Weeks at Media Markt and Saturn: Save...

Google Play developers can use generative AI to...

Wangiri, the scam of the unanswered call

What is smishing and how to protect yourself...

Enter the high-end market!Google (GOOGL.US, GOOG.US) Launches Pixel...

Buying a mechanical keyboard: how to choose the...

Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold presented: Google’s new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy