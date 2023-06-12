Data record: Single fiber conducts 1.7 petabits per second

The expansion of fiber optic connections in Germany is progressing slowly. According to the OECD, just 8.1 percent of broadband connections were based on fiber optics in mid-2022. France comes to a good 50 percent and Spain to more than 80 percent. At the same time, the performance of the submarine cables between the continents is progressing in order to cope with the constantly growing amount of data. An international research group has now set a new record for these most important nerve arteries of global data flows: the scientists conducted 1.7 petabit per second, i.e. 1.7 million Gbit/s, through a new type of glass fiber with a standardized diameter of one eighth of a millimeter. For comparison: The latest generation of the transatlantic Grace Hopper submarine cable, which went into operation in 2022, has a total of 16 fiber optic pairs at 352,000 Gbit/s.

The key to this new record, presented at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC 2023) in San Diego, lies in part in the optical fiber itself. Developed by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) and the company Sumitomo Electric Industries in Japan the glass fiber has a total of 19 individual strands, so-called cores. Each one can independently carry an optical carrier signal. But the glass fiber alone was not enough to demonstrate the enormous data rate over a distance of 63.5 kilometers.

Compact new glass chip

In order to feed the signal-carrying light into the individual strands of the glass fiber, Simon Gross and colleagues from Macquarie University in Sydney designed a compact glass chip. “This contains a waveguide pattern that we structured using a 3D laser printing process,” says Gross. With this module, carrier signals could be fed into all 19 wires simultaneously and with evenly low losses. According to Gross, earlier approaches either showed larger losses or were limited in the number of veins. In addition, the developers were able to avoid disruptive signal interference between the wires using the MIMO method (multiple input multiple output).

However, this new data rate record through a glass fiber with standard dimensions was achieved under laboratory conditions. Further development steps are necessary for the use of such multi-core glass fibers in submarine cables. But Simon Gross is optimistic that this goal could be reached in five to ten years. By then, fiber optic connections could also be a little more widespread in Germany than they are today.



(bsc)

