The Metaverse, indeed, the Metaverses, are presented (and in part probably will be) as a mine of opportunities, for companies and for individuals who will enter these – currently not very populated – worlds, virtual yes, but increasingly interconnected with real life.

But, like any medal, this one too has its reverse: the risks are many and just around the corner. And above all, those that are easily imaginable, and therefore somehow manageable, are accompanied by still unknown ones, because the rules and dynamics of the Metaverse, to put it Maria Enrica Angelone CEO of Wallife, “leave room for unknown critical issues to arise”. And this is why the insurtech that offers insurance solutions to protect people from the new risks deriving from technological innovation and scientific progress has commissioned Ipsos to carry out research on Behaviors on the web and perceived exposure to risks.



Enrica Angelone, Chief executive officer di Wallife.

Wallife, explained the founder Fabio Sbianchi, concentrates its energies and funds for Research and Development above all in three areas: “Genetics, Biometrics, Biohacking, trying to identify and mitigate the new risks deriving from scientific and technological progress, from the protection of one’s digital identity to the defense of the individual’s genetic heritage”.

According to Ipsos, more than one Italian out of two (56%) feels exposed to risks related to the theft of personal data, the development of physical problems and fraud and economic scams when accessing the Metaverse and recognizes the existence of at least one risk linked to this new digital environment. 56% fear personal data theft or financial fraud, or develop vision problems, nausea or epilepsy. 53% are afraid that frequenting the Metaverse will reduce their ability to interact and socialize with others or that it will lead to anxieties or phobias. 49% are afraid of the possibility of incurring mental illnesses such as depression or addiction. Among the connoisseurs and heavy users of the Metaverse, however, the fear of fraud and economic scams prevails, indicated as the main risk by 64% of the population.

The good news, for Wallife at least, is that Italians have shown a propensity to purchase policies to cover the risks of the Metaverse, a propensity that – understandably – increases among those (33% of the sample) who have already encountered a violation of their online profile.