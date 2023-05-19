Data unlawfully passed on to IT companies

37
For years, the Swiss secret service has been collecting information about foreign cyber spies – without any legal basis. But international cooperation helps to ward off cyber attacks.
Counter-espionage is high on the list of duties of the intelligence service. If foreign spies are spying on Swiss authorities or companies, the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) should be able to identify and prevent this. But in the digital space, this fight has only been possible to a limited extent for a good two years. The previous practice had to be stopped because it was unlawful.
