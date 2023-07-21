Datacenter costs and efficiency, Rosenberger OSI

Ronny Mees, Product Manager Rosenberger OSIexplains how to optimize and make space within data centers more efficient, to reduce costs and TCO.

As in the real estate market, in a datacenter every square meter is precious. Space is the most precious resource and IT space is only available in limited quantities. The goal of every data center operator is therefore to obtain maximum performance in the least possible space. This requires good planning, structural flexibility and the use of space-saving solutions. In the physical infrastructure of a data center there are various possibilities for saving space: it can be obtained in the racks themselves, through high-density solutions; in cabling, miniature connectors and patch panels “over-the-top“, help to achieve the goal and as well as the wiring racks in the central position it plays a particular role.

Maximize available space

The energy required for cooling is a major cost driver of data centers and pushes data center efforts to the limit sustainability. It is essential to use refrigerated space for active components and to banish anything that doesn’t need to be cooled from the cold aisle.

Space-saving cabling racks are the solution because they maximize available space. With i traditional racks, this precious surface is occupied by patch panels. Space-saving solutions free up these areas for servers, optimizing the use of space. Thus, data center operators can significantly increase the capacity of the servers they can host in a limited area, without compromising performance or accessibility.

However, it is not only digitization that is increasing the demand for data center capacity, but also cyber security and compliance requirements. For example, data center operators must ensure that IT resources and data are always available, even in the event of a technical problem a individual servers, switches or storage systems. Central systems must therefore be designed redundantly, which means that they require additional space.

The port density should therefore be as high as possible. This can be accomplished with the help of high density concepts. In this way, the space in a 19-inch rack can be utilized much better than with conventional approaches. As a solution to these problems, Rosenberger OSI experts recommend adapted and convenient patch location racks in compact ODF-style format for modern data centers instead of bulky 19-inch cabling racks. As the Patch Location Rack COMFORT: the rack offers space savings by leveraging unused wall space, as it can be installed on data center walls and is space-saving due to its limited depth.

By using space-saving racks, data centers can also implement security measures more efficiently. The compact design of the racks allows you to better control access to your equipment. The use of lockable doors and other security devices prevents unauthorized persons from accessing or manipulating the hardware. This significantly reduces the risk of data theft, sabotage or loss. A space-saving folding door is planned for the Rosenberger OSI Patch Location Rack COMFORT which can be equipped with optional locking systems. This eliminates the need to unhing the doors. Together with the convenient front access, this allows you to work safely and efficiently. Installation times for modifications and extensions are reduced to a minimum.

Efficient wiring systems for greater convenience and ease of maintenance

Cabling plays a crucial role in data centers as it contributes significantly to the efficiency, scalability and flexibility of the infrastructure. Compact raceways, modular cabling racks, and neat cable routing allow for efficient use of IT space while facilitating access. This makes troubleshooting, maintenance and replacement easier. The Rosenberger OSI Patch Location Rack COMFORT features flexibly positionable cable trays and a partially extendable cable guide, which is designed to avoid unnecessary tugging or pulling of cables. The rack fits snugly to the backbone cables PreCONNECT pre-assembled and can be installed in a row or one behind the other. It offers good accessibility to all connections and cables, can be wired from the bottom or top and has integrated cable and excess length management. In addition, optional roof cabling solutions can be connected.

These ToR (Top of Rack) configurations are considered particularly easy to maintain. The system is based on a cabling technique where the network is distributed directly in the rack at the top level. This allows for particularly easy installation, maintenance and scalability, but has the disadvantage of losing at least one unit of height in the cooled area of ​​the data center. A solution that can often be applied later is to place the ToR distribution above outside the rack, thus moving it away from the cold aisle. At the central patch station, which should not normally be actively cooled, the space-saving cabling racks are also suitable for patching network connections simply, safely and conveniently.

Greater energy efficiency

An efficient spine-leaf architecture requires in particular a higher number of fiber connections, which the Rosenberger OSI Patch Location Rack COMFORT can accommodate. The spine-leaf architecture reduces the number of hops and therefore the power consumption for internal DC connection. Collectively, the measures described serve to improve energy efficiency, reduce operating costs, and at the same time provide an opportunity to increase revenue from additional servers and the services offered through them. In this way, the measures contribute to sustainability and respect for the environment, as they reduce the relative energy consumption and thus CO2 emissions.

Conclusion

In datacenters, available space is often limited and precious; optimizing space requirements is a major challenge. Easy-to-use and space-saving racks, along with efficient cabling, offer a solution to this problem. By optimizing the use of available space, reducing energy consumption and improving operations, companies can save costs by maintaining an efficient and powerful IT infrastructure. This allows for a better utilization of resources and therefore a higher profitability of the data center.

Il Patch Location Rack COMFORT

Rosenberger OSI developed the COMFORT Patch Location Rack with the strong involvement of service engineers, ideal for high-density fiber routing in data centers.

In addition to a compact design, it offers a “tidy” and space-saving folding door. It is also equipped with a deployment container UHD with anti-stress cable guide for a maximum of 576 fibers or a UHD hybrid splice enclosure with stress-relieving cable guidance for up to 288 fibers. In maximum configuration in a single rack, it allows for up to 4608 MDC or SN connectors and up to 2304 duplex LCC connections. The innovative anti-stress cable routing avoids unnecessarily threading or pulling the cables.

Datacenter – increased port density and security

Thanks to the compact design of the COMFORT Patch Location Rack, Rosenberger OSI offers a significantly higher port density per data center area than classic 19″ wiring closets. The minimally invasive work, thanks to the passage of the anti-stress cables and the lockable doors, also guarantees a high level of safety. Accessibility from the front makes the rack very easy to use and the use of floor space outside expensive chilled aisles ensures maximum use of space.

Flexible application areas

The COMFORT Patch Location Rack is suitable as a high-density patch location for fiber optic cables in data centers and as a larger interconnection point for network transitions (Meet-Me-Room), for example in data centers of colocation. Furthermore, it is predestined for a main distribution cabinet, intermediate distribution cabinet or zone distribution cabinet according to EN50173-3 with very high packing density in data centers and IT rooms.

