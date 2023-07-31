dates and how to participate • Techzilla

Xiaomi, the renowned tech giant, has kicked off the long-awaited Xiaomi International Theme 2023 contest, once again demonstrating its commitment to innovation and interaction with its vast global user base. Organized for the second consecutive year by Xiaomi’s International Internet Business Department (IIB), this competition has the ambitious goal of involving designers from different regions of the world where Xiaomi operates, in order to create unique themes that reflect design and local symbols. These custom themes will then be made available to Xiaomi users around the globe.

“Content localization has always been one of our key principles in our global expansion strategy. At IIB we believe that the best approach to providing high quality internet services to our users is to get close to them, understand them and truly connect. The International Theme Competition is a core branding campaign for Xiaomi’s international online business, conveying our commitment to create a personalized and enjoyable MIUI for everyone,” enthused Chan Liu, General Manager of the International Internet Business Dept. of Xiaomi.

The competition not only presents an exceptional opportunity for talented designers, but is also a testament to Xiaomi’s philosophy that puts designers at the center of creating themes and content for its popular Themes app, one of the most loved MIUI applications by millions of users all over the world. Charlie Cheng, Head of Core Applications at Xiaomi’s International Internet Business Dept., highlighted the importance of designers to the app’s success, encouraging anyone, regardless of background or professional experience, to enter the competition and demonstrate their creativity. With the introduction of new intuitive and easy-to-use design tools, the team at Xiaomi has made the theme creation process more accessible than ever.

The enthusiasm and talent of the designers who animate the Xiaomi Community have been highlighted through a series of exciting videos, published together with the announcement of the competition. Each video tells the story of a Xiaomi Themes designer, revealing their unique background and the passion that drove them to contribute to the growth of the community. From the creations of Manolo, the Italian creative whose black and white theme has met with overwhelming success with over 20 million downloads, to Colombian artist Matiba, who has embraced his traditional culture to create vibrant wallpapers for smartphones for Carnival of Barranquilla, the variety and richness of the designers’ experiences were enthusiastically celebrated.

With the competition open from 28 July to 1 November, participants have the opportunity to experience the thrill of seeing their themes being downloaded by users from all over the world. The experts will then begin the review and voting on November 1, which will continue until December 28, culminating in the awarding of the winning projects and the presentation of exciting prizes. For the most talented designer, a cash prize of USD 13,000 represents the well-deserved reward for the commitment and creativity shown in the competition.

The ability to customize your Xiaomi devices has always been one of the company’s defining characteristics and MIUI themes play a prime role in this aspect. Every day, thousands of new themes created by talented professionals and passionate fans are uploaded, giving MIUI users the opportunity to express themselves through customized wallpapers, icons and other elements. This not only enhances the user experience, but also reflects Xiaomi’s unique approach to engaging and valuing its global community.

For anyone interested in participating in this exciting competition, just visit the official site.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

