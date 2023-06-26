Dave the Diver Review – Gamereactor

Now, it wouldn’t be fair to give Stardew Valley all the credit for launching the modern “life analogy” genre, but we can say that it was partly due to the game’s launch, positive press and high sales figures reminding consumers that, most importantly It’s the developers who created this experience as a scam.

Dave the Diver is no Stardew Valley, in fact, many of the mechanics and structures are fundamentally different, but the feeling of managing a life, running a business is the same, a quality that few games other than Kynseed have come close to emulating.

In Dave the Diver, you’re… well, you’re Dave – the Diver. You are a freediver, a spear fisherman, suddenly given the opportunity to take over a dilapidated sushi restaurant on the edge of a local attraction, the “Blue Hole”, a lagoon whose layout and endemic flora and fauna change daily. Now, by catching valuable fish and serving them as freshly made sushi in the evenings, Dave must elevate the restaurant and help the locals with various missions, including perhaps discovering a secret civilization at the bottom of the ocean.

Here is an ad:

The story is simple, relatable, and humorous, and since there’s no voiceover, you may find yourself hitting the X button a lot without actually reading it. However, I will say that the folks at MINTROCKET studios do manage to use irony, self-awareness, and sarcasm to create some really great moments. There’s a surprising amount of exclusive, unique scenarios, and they’re all a lot of creative fun, so there’s enough narrative ground to want to continue the main story, just for that reason.

Like many other games of the same genre, Dave the Diver is analogous to a day. You have the opportunity to dive twice a day, and every evening you have to present the function table and offer your catch to enthusiastic guests. It’s all displayed in primitive color graphics, and it’s the color that makes all the difference. Dave the Diver is a pretty neat game to watch most of the time. While The Blue Hole changes a little each time, it’s not as unique as MINTROCKET wants to make it sound, especially as you go deeper, there seem to be fixed sizes, as if the building blocks used to create the layout are a bit Too big and a little too recognizable.

Here is an ad:

Fishing with a speargun is relatively simple, you aim, fire, and while it usually takes a few hits to reel in a fish, you’ll rarely run into trouble. However, you can choose to try dancing with heavier opponents, such as the myriad shark species. Of course, calling it “relatively simple” would be an understatement, because underwater, you’re also messing with the resources at your disposal. Weapon caches, O2 tanks and other tools are strewn across the bottom, all to illustrate your progress, harvest different food items or defend yourself.

Every night, Dave the Diver turns into Diner Dash, and you must hire staff to keep the restaurant running efficiently. But no matter how many people you hire, you must lead by example, pouring green tea and beer, making sure there is enough grated wasabi root for upcoming dishes, and cleaning up after guests. It all adds up to an intensive 2-3 minute service that is hardly ever boring. Also, you can set menus and upgrade individual dishes over time, and you can design the restaurant’s decor yourself – so much freedom, Dave the Diver pretty much just keeps pointing out opportunities to you as the game progresses for 25-30 hours .

In fact, you can often earn some pretty critical progress through side quests. I illustrated a girl who caught a specific species of octopus and in doing so opened up a rather heartbreaking story about her late father, I had the opportunity to catch smaller species underwater using fishing nets and opened up in the depths A brand new side area. All this through a side quest! This happens multiple times in Dave the Diver, where the developer takes a very satisfying “more is more” stance, pouring down on the player with well-crafted content just when you think it’s running out of fresh ideas.

I wouldn’t say Dave the Diver is the most complicated analogy I’ve ever seen, far from it, by the end you might start to get a little tired of having to finish the dive, like harvesting the almost industrial fields in Stardew Valley ends up being something you’re a little scared of Same day.

But Dave the Diver knew what it wanted to be from the very first scene, and fired on all available cylinders from the start. Here, you can get an extremely complex gaming experience with a self-awareness befitting of many major studios.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

