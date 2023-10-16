Home » Davide Renne Named Creative Director of Italian Luxury Brand MOSCHINO
Italian luxury brand MOSCHINO has announced that Davide Renne will be taking over as its new creative director. Renne, who has spent 20 years designing women’s clothing at Gucci, will officially assume his role at MOSCHINO on November 1. His first collection for the brand will debut at Milan Fashion Week in February 2024.

In his new position, Renne will be responsible for designing MOSCHINO’s main line of women’s clothing, men’s clothing, and accessories. He will report directly to Massimo Ferretti, the executive chairman of the AEFFE Group.

Ferretti expressed his excitement about Renne’s appointment, stating that the designer has a deep understanding of MOSCHINO’s brand heritage and principles. He described Renne as a talented and special individual, and believes that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of MOSCHINO.

Renne himself shared his enthusiasm for joining the brand, stating that MOSCHINO should be associated with playfulness and pleasure. He sees it as an exploration and experiment, and is grateful to Ferretti for entrusting him with the brand founded by one of the greats of fashion. Renne expressed his eagerness to get started and have fun together with the MOSCHINO team.

To celebrate the announcement, MOSCHINO shared a post on Instagram, featuring an image of Renne and Ferretti together. The luxury brand invites people to subscribe to their newsletter and follow their latest reports to stay updated on the latest trends and offers.

MOSCHINO’s decision to appoint Davide Renne as their creative director highlights the brand’s commitment to innovation and staying relevant in the ever-changing fashion industry. As fans eagerly await Renne’s debut collection, expectations are high for what he will bring to the renowned Italian luxury brand.

