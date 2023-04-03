Born in 2018 from the innovative idea of ​​three young entrepreneurs – Stefano Casagrande, Andrea Orani and Francesco Mainetti – who decided to bet on the digital healthDaVinci Salute is one 100% Italian startup specialized in telemedicine and digitization of local medicine that brings people closer to physical and mental health care and primary care, encouraging prevention and self-care. Renewing its commitment to making access to healthcare easier and closer to people, DaVinci Salute consolidates its development plan and announces that UnipolSaian insurance company of the Unipol Group, has decided to invest in its growth and acquire 66% of the company.

DaVinci Salute: the offer of the Italian scale-up healthtech

DaVinci Salute handles over 150,000 bookings annually, with a 30% MoM growth rate and supports about 10% of family doctors in Lombardy in one of the most innovative chronic care programs in Europe, helping to reduce emergency room access by 8.6% and hospitalization by 5.4% for the 35,000 patients enrolled in the programme.

Starting from the dual mission of DaVinci Salute – to simplify and optimize the work of family doctors and make health accessible to citizens – the startup’s offer is declined: DaVinci Health for Doctors e for patients. Specifically, DaVinci Health for Physicians is one cloud platform secure and integrated with the Electronic Health Record designed to allow family doctors to digitize their practice improving and simplifying direct contact and interaction with the patient, at any time and wherever they are.

By registering on the platform, family doctors can manage your patients onlinegiving them timely support, the opportunity to book appointments and renew recipes via app, as well as providing information on the opening hours of the clinics and streamline normal procedures such as the request for medical prescriptions and demanding healthcare services.

Last but not least, doctors can benefit from a greater evaluation skills relying on data and evidence made accessible by digital, as well as automate administrative tasks, reduce calls and emails and, at the same time, save time and resources. If the family doctor is registered on the platform, the patient will have the possibility to benefit from the services offered by downloading the DaVinci Health app available for iOS or Android.

Unipol enters the capital of DaVinci Salute

“I admire the pioneering vision of UnipolSai and I am thrilled to be able to realize together the dream of making community medicine better and more accessible to people according to the principles of prevention, patient centrality and diagnostics based on data and evidence” he comments Stefano Casagrande, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DaVinci Salute.

“Family doctors in Italy manage an average of 1,200 patients, sometimes reaching up to 2,000, and the trend is growing. DaVinci Cheers – he observes Andrea Orani, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DaVinci Salute – aims to help the doctor structure the management of his patients by minimizing the time to devote to some repetitive but necessary activities including the management of appointments and requests, recipes and prescriptions, to give back time to devote to patients who benefit of better access. Thanks to the entry of UnipolSai in the capital we will further strengthen our product for the benefit of doctors and patients and we will expand our range of action in areas with high synergy”.