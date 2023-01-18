Home Technology Davos creates his own metaverse: virtual debate for real problems
Technology

Davos creates his own metaverse: virtual debate for real problems

by admin
Davos creates his own metaverse: virtual debate for real problems

Davos creates its own metaverse where you can discuss current global challenges, both political and economic, going beyond physical presence.

The World Economic Forum thus held its first multilateral session in virtual reality on Tuesday, with guests from all over the world, thanks to the support of around eighty companies.

In collaboration with Accenture and Microsoft, the WEF presented at its annual meeting a prototype of the Global Collaboration Village, a shared space in the metaverse where organizations can get information, propose and find solutions regarding the most imminent global challenges.

The Village exploits the power of the metaverse to create co-presence and connection for a heterogeneous and physically dispersed target. Starting from the prototype introduced last May and using the Microsoft Mesh mixed reality platform, this innovative project includes a series of immersive spaces that can be accessed via PC or virtual reality headset.

Find out more

In the Village it is thus possible to find the Town Hall, the “Virtual Congress Center” of the WEF for future sessions, plenary meetings, workshops and bilateral meetings.

See also  iPhone Magnifying Glass Function Teaching: 12 Ways to Set Up and Use the Magnifying Glass - Mr. Crazy

You may also like

[爆炸新聞]Dragon Quest New Smartphone Title Melee Command Battle...

Scump has retired from professional Call of Duty...

The new action RPG “Cursed Land” is released...

Microsoft, layoffs and ruthless artificial intelligence

NZXT Announces H9 Series ATX Cases, C1200 Power...

Micron critical DDR5 5600 memory unboxing evaluation report:...

ASUS launched ROG Rapture GT6, the first gaming...

More artificial intelligence for enterprises with Azure OpenAI....

AOC AG275QZ

Super high C/P value and excellent performance!Gigabyte B760...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy