Davos creates its own metaverse where you can discuss current global challenges, both political and economic, going beyond physical presence.

The World Economic Forum thus held its first multilateral session in virtual reality on Tuesday, with guests from all over the world, thanks to the support of around eighty companies.

In collaboration with Accenture and Microsoft, the WEF presented at its annual meeting a prototype of the Global Collaboration Village, a shared space in the metaverse where organizations can get information, propose and find solutions regarding the most imminent global challenges.

The Village exploits the power of the metaverse to create co-presence and connection for a heterogeneous and physically dispersed target. Starting from the prototype introduced last May and using the Microsoft Mesh mixed reality platform, this innovative project includes a series of immersive spaces that can be accessed via PC or virtual reality headset.

In the Village it is thus possible to find the Town Hall, the “Virtual Congress Center” of the WEF for future sessions, plenary meetings, workshops and bilateral meetings.