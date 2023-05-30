Days Of Play are back from June 2nd with lots of promos

Sony announces the start of Days of Play 2023, which – from 2 to 12 June – will give all fans the opportunity to buy some of the best PlayStation 5 titles both on PlayStation Store and in participating stores and PlayStation 4 at affordable prices. Among the numerous games in promotion, users will find, for the first time, God Of War Ragnarök, the new adventure starring Kratos and Atreus, as well as Horizon Forbidden West, the second chapter of the acclaimed saga by Guerrilla Games, Gran Turismo 7 and several titles included in the PlayStation HITS.

Below is a list of some of the current promotions:

God Of War Ragnarök (PS5) at the recommended price of €59.99, instead of €80.99 | (PS4) at the recommended price of €49.99, instead of €70.99;

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) at the recommended price of €49.99, instead of €80.99;

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) at the recommended price of €39.99, instead of €70.99;

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5/PS4) at the recommended price of €29.99, instead of €60.99;

Titles belonging to PlayStation Hits (including Gran Turismo Sport HITS) at the recommended price of €9.99, instead of €20.99.

In addition to the large catalog of games on offer, users will also be able to take advantage of a special promotion on the three PlayStation Plus subscription plans, thanks to which it will be possible to activate an annual subscription to a tier chosen from Essential, Extra and Premium, benefiting 25% off. Furthermore, even upgrading to a higher tier (than the one you are currently enrolled in) will be available with a 25% reduction from the original price.

For an in-depth look at all the promotions available, visit the PlayStation Blog.