DAZN has launched a new free offer

It happened quickly: just announced a few days ago and now available. The streaming provider DAZN has launched an offer for free football broadcasts in Germany. All important information at a glance.

How can you access it?

In order to use the free streaming offer, you must have a user account with DAZN. However, you do not have to take out a paid subscription.

All users share the same homepage on DAZN. However, if you have not taken out a paid subscription, you can only view the content that has been specifically marked for free use. Of course, this has the big advantage for DAZN that free users can see at any time what content is being denied to them. In this way you might be able to persuade one or two users to switch to the paid offer at some point.

By the way: For now, the free content is only available in Germany. DAZN sees the whole thing as a test. If the offer is well received, it will probably be rolled out to other regions later.

Which content is free?

Users of the free offer get access to selected live football from Serie A, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and the Saudi Pro League. Highlights of the UEFA Champions League are available to watch immediately after the final whistle, as are numerous sports documentaries from around the world. There is also women’s sport including the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Women’s Bundesliga.

You can already watch the first game for free today. The plan for the following days is as follows:

Friday, December 8th: Juventus Turin – SSC Neapel (Serie A)

Saturday December 9th: Paris Saint-Germain – FC Nantes (Ligue 1)

Sunday December 10th: Atlético Madrid – UD Almeria (La Liga)

Monday, December 11th: Al Shabab – Al Nassr (King Cup)

Tuesday, December 12th: Highlights der Champions League

Wednesday December 13th: Highlights der Champions League

Thursday, December 14th: Bayern – Ajax (Champions-League (F)

Friday, December 15th: AS Monaco – Olympique Lyon (Ligue 1)

Saturday December 16th: SSC Neapel – Cagliari Calcio (Serie A)

Sunday December 17th: Real Madrid – FC Villarreal (La Liga)

You can find further information on a special FAQ page that DAZN has set up for the free offer.

Share this: Facebook

X

