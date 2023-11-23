“Dead by Daylight M” new mode – Hidden Escape is available for a limited time and the new character Knight Vittorio is online – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

Two New Characters Join the Mist: The Knight and Vittorio

A new limited-time mode called Hidden Traces and Escapes has been unveiled in the popular game Dead by Dawn M-Envoy. This mode will accommodate a maximum of 10 players, with 8 survivors and 2 killers. In this exciting new game mode, survivors must transform and disguise themselves as random objects in the scene in order to avoid being captured by the two killers, who are designated as witches in this mode.

Additionally, two new characters have joined the Mist. The Knight is described as a terrifying monster that dominates the battlefield with the help of his loyal followers. The mercenary team fights side by side, doing whatever they want and killing everyone who gets in the way.

The Knight’s special ability, Mercenary Group, allows players to summon followers with unique abilities such as the Executioner, Assassin, and Jailer. These followers can scout for survivors and chase them within a specific time frame. The Knight also possesses a skill called “Nothing to Hide,” which enables them to see the auras of survivors standing within a certain range after destroying a generator.

On the other hand, the new survivor Vittorio has also been introduced to the game. Vittorio possesses skills such as Potential Energy, The Smoke Dissipates, and Accelerate Danger, making him a formidable addition to the game.

In addition to the new characters and game mode, a new map called Thompson House has been added to the Cold Wind Farm. This new map promises a different map experience for players.

As an added bonus, new skins for the Witch and Dwight are also now available. Players can experience the new skin of the Witch for free in the new mode – Hidden Escape.

Overall, these new additions are sure to provide an exciting and thrilling experience for fans of Dead by Dawn M-Envoy. Players are encouraged to join the Mist Experience now to try out these new features.

For more information, visit the “Dead by Dawn M-Envoy” official website and official Facebook page.

Share this: Facebook

X

