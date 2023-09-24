Dead Drop: the phenomenon of USB sticks in the wall returns to Italy too

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s called Dead Drop and it’s the project that, despite having returned to the limelight recently, has had the aim of uniting the physical and digital world for over ten years. A very simple initiative: USB sticks stuck in walls all over the world, from which you can take files and upload your own, connecting computers and compatible devices, including tablets and smartphones. An “anonymous p2p network in public places” as defined by its proponent Aram Barthol, an artist from Bremen who in 2010 thought of a way to unlock the potential of digital communication even in the absence of the internet. An exchange of multimedia content returning to the times when photos and videos had to be carried with you, on a memory device, in the absence of the potential of the cloud. There are over 2,700 key “storage” points in the world, just under one hundred in Italy. Dead Drop is certainly an interesting idea, not without its critical issues. The main problem concerns security: it doesn’t take much to infect the mobile phone or computer to which a “corrupted” flash drive is attached onto which an attacker has inserted any executable file, placed there on purpose to open a passage into the systems. It must be said that the community that gathers around deaddrops.com tries to keep the map of “clean” flash drives updated, so as to act as an official point of reference and avoid fake and risky contacts. But no one checks the sticks and checks that they are not damaged or modified. They are there, at the mercy of anyone. Yet, in a couple of months, the phenomenon seems to have exploded again, after years of silence: in Italy alone, dozens of USB sticks have been created positioned in more or less central places, such as the Foro Bonaparte in Milan, Piazzale Aldo Moro in Rome but also tourist locations, from Grosseto to Catania, Venice and Naples. On the project portal there is even a tutorial on how to install the keys. We start with a hole in the wall, a key without external protection, to make it thinner, and quick-setting cement. All very borderline and clearly regardless of the civil code, especially in positions of historical and artistic value, where nothing can justify such an installation. It is a bit paradoxical to consider how, precisely at the moment of Dead Drops’ return to vogue, the market is noticing an increase in revenues for the USB stick segment. From 2022 to 2030, according to data from analysts at Vantage Market Research, it will grow by a compound 7% to reach and exceed 13 million dollars globally. Based on the type of support, a distinction is made between memory for personal use and for office use. It is this last category that drives sales, especially in the higher storage denominations. The reason? The so-called pen drives represent the ideal solution for those looking for a way to store the most important files, ensuring maximum portability. Other storage devices, such as hard drives or portable SSDs, certainly offer more space for data storage, but are generally bulkier and heavier. In the age of the ubiquitous internet, the usefulness of a USB stick should not be underestimated; one of the few ways to not give up photos, videos and documents of all kinds, when you are disconnected from the web or, simply, do not want to go through third-party services to which you can entrust the transfer of information.