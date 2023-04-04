14
Dead Island 2’s achievements have been revealed ahead of the game’s release later this month. As outlined on TrueAchievements, there are a total of 27 achievements in the game, and they seem like a good mix of challenge plus the usual trophies for completing the game.
You’ll have fun taking down zombies and earn quite a few achievements. For example, you’ll earn a trophy by mutilating 100 limbs, and another achievement when you kill 100 undead with corrosion, fire, or impact damage.
Check out the full list here:
- Make Your Mark – Complete 10 non-story missions
- Oh shiny! – Find your first legendary weapon
- Zombieologist – Unlocks all zombie types in Zompedia
- Stacked Deck – Collect 30 Skill Cards
- Rage Management – Kill 50 zombies with rage attacks
- This is my weapon – fully upgrade premium weapons and customize them with mods or perks in each slot
- Hazardous Matter – Kill 100 zombies with corrosive, fire or impact damage
- Break a Leg – Main 100 Limbs
- Killer Squad – Complete any five missions in co-op
- I am the Risen – Revive other Killers five times
- Grace Coup – Kill 25 zombies with finishing moves
- Benefits of Work – Complete five blueprint challenges
- Tonk! – Throw melee weapons, hit zombies 35+ meters away
- Apex Predator – Take down 10 Apex variants
- I have an army of zombies, you can’t hurt me – perform 25 perfect defensive moves
- Rising Stars – Complete 20 non-story missions
- On Safari – Complete the first tier of each zombie challenge
- Variety is the spice of death – complete the first tier of each weapon challenge
- Killer Maniac – Complete the first tier of each combat challenge
- Survival Skills – Complete the first tier of each Survivor Challenge
- Hodgepodge – Complete the first tier of each quest challenge
- Sharpest Tool in the Box – Complete five Lost and Found weapons quests
- Sole Survivor – Complete all lost and found missions
- Giant Keyring – Unlock 10 Lockboxes
- Bookworm – Collect 20 journals
- Los Angeles Influence – Complete 40 non-story missions
- Maximum Headroom – Reach level 30
See also Simple and free retouching software Microsoft Designer begins internal testing, will compete with Photoshop