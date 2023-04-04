Home Technology Dead Island 2 Achievements Leaked Online
Technology

Dead Island 2 Achievements Leaked Online

by admin
Dead Island 2 Achievements Leaked Online

Dead Island 2’s achievements have been revealed ahead of the game’s release later this month. As outlined on TrueAchievements, there are a total of 27 achievements in the game, and they seem like a good mix of challenge plus the usual trophies for completing the game.

You’ll have fun taking down zombies and earn quite a few achievements. For example, you’ll earn a trophy by mutilating 100 limbs, and another achievement when you kill 100 undead with corrosion, fire, or impact damage.

Check out the full list here:

  • Make Your Mark – Complete 10 non-story missions

  • Oh shiny! – Find your first legendary weapon

  • Zombieologist – Unlocks all zombie types in Zompedia

  • Stacked Deck – Collect 30 Skill Cards

  • Rage Management – Kill 50 zombies with rage attacks

  • This is my weapon – fully upgrade premium weapons and customize them with mods or perks in each slot

  • Hazardous Matter – Kill 100 zombies with corrosive, fire or impact damage

  • Break a Leg – Main 100 Limbs

  • Killer Squad – Complete any five missions in co-op

  • I am the Risen – Revive other Killers five times

  • Grace Coup – Kill 25 zombies with finishing moves

  • Benefits of Work – Complete five blueprint challenges

  • Tonk! – Throw melee weapons, hit zombies 35+ meters away

  • Apex Predator – Take down 10 Apex variants

  • I have an army of zombies, you can’t hurt me – perform 25 perfect defensive moves

  • Rising Stars – Complete 20 non-story missions

  • On Safari – Complete the first tier of each zombie challenge

  • Variety is the spice of death – complete the first tier of each weapon challenge

  • Killer Maniac – Complete the first tier of each combat challenge

  • Survival Skills – Complete the first tier of each Survivor Challenge

  • Hodgepodge – Complete the first tier of each quest challenge

  • Sharpest Tool in the Box – Complete five Lost and Found weapons quests

  • Sole Survivor – Complete all lost and found missions

  • Giant Keyring – Unlock 10 Lockboxes

  • Bookworm – Collect 20 journals

  • Los Angeles Influence – Complete 40 non-story missions

  • Maximum Headroom – Reach level 30

See also  Simple and free retouching software Microsoft Designer begins internal testing, will compete with Photoshop

You may also like

Quantum Break is leaving Xbox Game Pass this...

Reader test: Mobile Office with the Anker Powerhouse...

Great value choice! Crucial DDR5-5200 32GB Kit (16GBx2)...

Statistics of the week: What is the heating...

TikTok fined £12.7m by Authority UK for using...

Built on HarmonyOS!Overseas versions of HUAWEI P60 and...

Matteo Cremaschi leads sales of SAP Customer Experience

Edge 40 Pro, the new flagship smartphone from...

TikTok also banned in Australia…

Edge 40 Pro, the new flagship smartphone from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy