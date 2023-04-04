Dead Island 2’s achievements have been revealed ahead of the game’s release later this month. As outlined on TrueAchievements, there are a total of 27 achievements in the game, and they seem like a good mix of challenge plus the usual trophies for completing the game.

You’ll have fun taking down zombies and earn quite a few achievements. For example, you’ll earn a trophy by mutilating 100 limbs, and another achievement when you kill 100 undead with corrosion, fire, or impact damage.

Check out the full list here: