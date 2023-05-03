Home » Dead Island 2, how to survive the zombie apocalypse in style




Slaughter zombies but with style. After ten years, the sequel to Dead Island does not disappoint. The developers of Dunbuster Studios enjoyed keeping the bloody, splatter and light title. Between one massacre and another you will meet surreal and absurd characters in Los Angeles. Some dialogue is also inspired. But make no mistake. The combat system is visceral, the approach is silly and straightforward, there aren’t many neurons to activate. The game is always a bit all the same, relaxing, sometimes hypnotic. It’s like an old friend who comes back and you find he hasn’t changed a bit. In short, if you think it’s fun to discover new ways to tear apart zombies then you have found your game.

How is the game?

Old school, a first-person action, where you can see the club in the foreground, the tube, in short, the one you’re holding in your hand. You travel around Los Angeles, 17 years after the events of the first Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptipe with the aim of surviving the rampage of the undead who have taken over everything. So from Venice Beach and Beverly Hill the fun is all about exploring the Californian metropolis, taking note of how humanity has reduced itself, perhaps even exchanging a few chats with the survivors with the excuse of leaving behind a long streak of zombie blood .

What we liked.

It is deliberately excessive, splatter and pleasure-loving. The dismemberment system is perhaps the real novelty. For the rest we are inside the old Dead Island. And that’s okay because the game runs smoothly, making the carnage relaxing. By the way, in three days of launch the game exceeded one million copies.

Dead Island 2 – Launch Trailer, PS5 & PS4 Games

What we didn’t like.

Don’t expect anything innovative. In these ten years the developers have not squeezed their brains too much. And they did well. Zombie games of this type are a classic, they approach pronography in their being repetitive. They give you what you are looking for, without going around too much.

