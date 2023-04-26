Home » Dead Island 2 is off to a strong start, selling 1 million copies
Dead Island 2 is off to a strong start, selling 1 million copies

After 8+ years of development hell and delays, very few games end up doing well and/or doing well commercially, so it’s understandable that the vocal part of the internet seems to be skeptical of Dead Island 2. However, the developers at THQ Nordic and Dambuster must be pretty happy with how it’s performed so far.

A press release indicates that Dead Island 2 has sold more than 1 million copies after its launch last Friday, so it’s clear that the pre-launch “zombie fatigue” and lukewarm discussions aren’t coming from video games in general lovers.

I’m guessing THQ Nordic and Dambusters thought it was an excellent choice to release it a week earlier than planned, as I fear the impressive sales trajectory will plummet when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches this Friday. I could be wrong though.

What are your thoughts on Dead Island 2, and what do you think the first weekend of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be like?

