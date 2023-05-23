“Dead Island 2” releases the official soundtrack, and you can listen to “Dead Island 2” for free on music streaming platforms

Deep Silver announced today (23) the official soundtrack of the first-person action role-playing game “Dead Island 2” (PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC) developed by Dambuster Studios It has been launched on 45 streaming platforms such as Spotify, iTunes and YouTube. Players can listen to the game soundtrack for free through the above platforms and fully immerse themselves in Los Angeles.

According to the official statement, Ryan Williams, composer and senior sound designer of Dambuster Studios, created most of the tracks of “Dead Island 2”, and Feel For Music, an experienced British music consultant and production company, also participated in the creation. In addition to being responsible for the official soundtrack and game score of “Dead Island 2”, Williams also has expertise in weapon design and film special effects, and his love of horror is also an important driving force for his creation. Players can now listen to the official soundtrack of Dead Island 2 by clicking this link.

“Dead Island 2” is a first-person action role-playing game that combines horror, black humor and exaggerated zombie slashing. The plot describes a deadly virus spreading in Los Angeles, and local residents are turned into hungry zombies. The government immediately closed the city for isolation and control, and all the troops withdrew. The protagonist played by the player has not only been bitten, infected by the virus, but also developed immunity, and has learned to harness the tainted power flowing through the blood vessels. In the game, the player will work with a few other punks who happen to be resistant to the virus to save the city of angels and the future of mankind.

“Dead Island 2” has been launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Epic Games Store) platforms.