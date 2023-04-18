Dead Island 2 review: Zombie version of Fallout 4 online 3 people work together to break out of Los Angeles

“Dead Island 2” (Dead Island 2) brief review: Zombie version of Fallout 4 online 3 people work together to kill Los Angeles｜After years of development, the masterpiece “Dead Island 2” that zombie game fans are looking forward to will finally be released on April 21 Officially launched, the “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel was invited to participate in the game’s first trial play. The following is a brief review of the game.



＊＊＊The following evaluation is based on the PS5 version of the game

Exquisite screen Zombie game is the top

“Dead Island 2” is also considered a legend in the game industry. It has been 10 years since the game was first announced and now it is officially launched. I believe that the development process has also experienced a lot of troubles. The official version of the game is developed with the Unreal engine, and the picture quality is quite good. Both the production quality of the scenes and the zombies themselves are very high.

Generally speaking, because zombie games often have a large number of zombie scenes, and they usually play cooperatively, they often need to compromise on the quality of the game, but it will give people a cheap feeling; but “Dead Island” 2″ does not have this problem, and it has a solid 3A-level masterpiece picture quality.

The bloody level of the picture is also quite high. If you play zombie games because you like to see bloody pictures, this game should be able to satisfy you.

👉Two Japanese female high school students jumped off a building and died in a live broadcast

The first melee game Zombie version of Fallout to explore everywhere, search and solve branch lines

“Dead Island 2” adopts the first-person perspective, but what is interesting is that general zombie games, especially the first-person perspective works, mainly focus on shooting gameplay, but “Dead Island 2” takes a different approach, focusing on melee gameplay ;Of course, there are various firearms and grenades in the game for players to use, but most of the time players will use melee weapons to deal with zombies.

The gameplay of the game can be said to be “between unparalleled mowing and hardcore survival”: the game has a resource system, and players need to collect various materials to make props and strengthen weapons for survival; at the same time, weapons are also designed with durability. Needs repairs etc. after hours. Players can also make various strengthening accessories for weapons and endow them with special abilities. For example, players can add electric shock accessories to weapons, which can stun zombies for a short time when they attack.

👉The Consumer Council analyzes the traps of online and mobile game fees｜It is difficult to pursue complaints and teach 3 ways to protect your own rights and interests

The difficulty of the battle is quite high, especially when the early weapons and skills are not complete and the level is low. Even ordinary zombies can beat the player to the brink of death with a few basic attacks. It is dangerous to be besieged by two or three zombies. Fortunately, this game is different from zombie games that focus on survival. There are many ways to restore HP. It is also easy to find items such as energy bars and drinks to restore HP in the game. And when the player has a certain progress, level and equipment, the battle (besides facing elite enemies) will become relatively easier.

The reporter who almost Game Over in the prologue.

But on the other hand, the game also encourages players to explore everywhere in the map; the game is mainly divided into 6 large regions, and each region has many resources and side tasks scattered. Compared with survival in the doomsday, “Dead Island 2” feels more like a resource management + exploration game to reporters. Players have to decide whether to go to a certain location, fight head-on or avoid zombies as much as possible according to their level and equipment. At the same time, try to search for resources everywhere and kill zombies to upgrade; the closer feeling is the “zombie version” “Fallout 4”.

👉Must-play games from April to May 2023｜Tears of the Kingdom of Zelda Star Wars Jedi Island of the Dead

You can go from the mansion to the beach

Talent system to create a personalized zombie killer

Players can choose one of 6 killers at the beginning of the game (it cannot be changed after selection, if you want to play other killers, you can only create a new character for the game); each character has different values ​​​​and passive skills, such as Jacob has continuous When attacking, the damage is increased, and when the stamina is low, the critical strike can additionally increase the power and restore stamina.

👉Pokemon cards are once again hyped. Qishu’s new cards are so popular that nearly 300,000 people queue up all night to buy and resell them.

In addition, the game also has a skill system. Players will be able to collect and unlock different talent cards as they progress. Skills can be obtained after equipping the talent cards. Players have limited card slots, so when there are too many cards, they need to choose. Relatively, players can create a unique character by matching different talent cards according to the characteristics of their chosen character.

Some talent cards allow players to use new moves. For example, flying kicks allow players to use flying kicks like Guan Yu in “Swallowing World 2” to kick zombies away in one go.

👉The God of Grass, Naxida, is strong or not, and the value is not worth it

Online mode co-op Deus Los Angeles

For many players, the most important thing about fighting zombies is to play with friends. The reason why so many people enjoy “Left 4 Dead” is largely because of the fun of cooperative games. And in “Dead Island 2”, there is also an online co-op mode, which supports up to 3 people to play at the same time. Players can work together with friends to break out of Los Angeles, or quickly join other people’s games, or open their own world to let other players Quick join etc. Of course, the game does not force players to connect, and all content can be completed on a single player.

The online mode is only available for friends, so you are not afraid of being intruded by strangers.

However, it should be noted that the game does not support cross-platform connection. In other words, host players cannot connect with computer version players (but cross-generation connection is possible, that is, PS4 and PS5 players can connect with each other). And all the progress of the player in the online mode will be inherited when returning to the single player mode; but the player cannot steal to complete the task: the progress of the online mode is based on the progress of the player’s main task, for example, you have reached Chapter 3 , and your friend has reached chapter 5, then you cannot join your friend’s game; but friends who have reached chapter 5 can join your world to help you progress.

Fighting zombies together is another kind of fun.

👉Is Nilu strong or not? Is it worth it? Genshin God 3.6 Raiders Nilu Holy Relic Weapon Team Analysis

Summary: Zombie game fans must play

“Dead Island 2” is a well-made zombie game; if you like to fight zombies, and especially like to play with melee weapons when playing Left 4 Dead, “Dead Island 2” is the work you can’t miss in this issue.

Or if your friends like to fight zombies, buying the game together will make the game more interesting; but if you just play alone, and you don’t particularly like zombies and first-person perspective games, after all, this April and May masterpiece There are many, especially the next two masterpieces “Star Wars Jedi” and “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”, you can see if your budget and time are enough to play.