“Dead Island 2” sold more than 1 million sets in the first 3 days of its release, released interesting statistics such as the total number of zombies killed “Dead Island 2”

Deep Silver announced today (4/25) that the first-person action role-playing game “Dead Island 2 (Dead Island 2)” (PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X) developed by Dambuster Studios and released on April 21 last Friday |S / Xbox One / PC), the global sales exceeded 1 million sets in the first 3 days of listing. Simultaneously publish game fun statistics such as the total number of player deaths and the total number of zombies killed for players’ reference.

“Dead Island 2” is a first-person action role-playing game that combines horror, black humor and exaggerated zombie slashing. The plot describes a deadly virus spreading in Los Angeles, and local residents are turned into hungry zombies. The government immediately closed the city for isolation and control, and all the troops withdrew. The protagonist played by the player has not only been bitten, infected by the virus, but also developed immunity, and has learned to harness the tainted power flowing through the blood vessels. In the game, the player will work with a few other punks who happen to be resistant to the virus to save the city of angels and the future of mankind.

Gaming Crazy Early Access Live Video

The official announced today that the global sales of “Island of the Dead 2” exceeded 1 million units in the first 3 days of its release. All players have played 11 million hours in Dead Island 2 and 28 million player deaths (more than twice the population of Los Angeles). In addition, 45 million zombies were split in half, 756 million zombie limbs were severed, and the total number of zombies killed has reached 1.1 billion.

“Dead Island 2” has been launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Epic Games Store) platforms.

