Dead Island Is Offering Real-Life Funeral Planning – Dead Island 2

The team behind Dead Island 2 has teamed up with UK insurance firm DeadHappy to offer real-life funeral plans to promote the brand new action game. Called Death Wish, the program will allow you to be sent away with a different awakening.

The press release announcing the collaboration follows:

“Before it goes to hell, send your mates to a party fueled by zombie cocktails in real LA! An awakening to end all awakenings, in your name. This death wish will also pay for your funeral, so no Unwanted comeback! After all, we all deserve to die responsibly.

This Deathwish package costs £8,000 in addition to whatever plan the subscriber chooses, and can confirm that while it is a very real plan, DeadHappy cannot legally force anyone to attend your wake.

This is just one of the many odd posthumous options DeadHappy offers, as the company also offers the chance to have your ashes turned into diamonds, have someone pay you to take out a dumpster, use your life insurance fund to pay off your mortgage, and even send your ashes into space.