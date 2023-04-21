Home » Dead Island Is Offering Real-Life Funeral Planning – Dead Island 2
Dead Island Is Offering Real-Life Funeral Planning – Dead Island 2

The team behind Dead Island 2 partnered with UK insurance company DeadHappy to offer real-life funeral plans to promote the new action game. Called Deathwish, the program will allow you to be sent away in a different way.

A press release announcing the partnership reads: “Send your buddies to a zombie cocktail party in real LA before it goes to hell! An awakening that ends all awakenings, in your name. This death wish will also pay for your funeral, so no unwanted comebacks! After all, we should all die responsibly.

This Deathwish package costs £8,000 in addition to whatever plan the subscriber chooses, and can confirm that while it is a very real plan, DeadHappy cannot legally force anyone to attend your wake.

This is just one of the many odd posthumous options DeadHappy offers, as the company also offers the chance to have your ashes turned into diamonds, have someone pay you to take out a dumpster, use your life insurance fund to pay off your mortgage, and even send your ashes into space.

