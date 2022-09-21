Deathloop

The FPS game Deathloop, previously exclusive to the PlayStation 5, is now finally available to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC players through Xbox/PC Game Pass. At the same time, Cloud Gaming users can also experience this work from Arkane on their mobile phones, tablets or desktop browsers through the cloud platform. In addition, if you are a PS Plus Extra or Premium member, you can now play the game directly on PS5.

Considering that Arkane has already been included in Microsoft, “Death Loop” is expected to land on Xbox Game Pass after the PS5 exclusivity period. While adding support platforms, the official also launched a free update called “Goldenloop”, which mainly introduces cross-platform PvP matching play and cross-platform progress sharing between Xbox and PC. In addition, the new abilities and weapons are not absent. Interested friends remember to experience it.