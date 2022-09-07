Home Technology Dead Space Remake Confirmed on Epic Games Store and Steam – Dead Space Remake
Dead Space Remake Confirmed on Epic Games Store and Steam

Dead Space Remake Confirmed on Epic Games Store and Steam

Exclusive games used to be something that belonged to consoles, but things changed when Valve finally got some good competition in the PC space from the Epic Games Store. Today, it’s fairly common for games to be exclusively or time-exclusively exclusive to one particular PC platform, but Dead Space Remake won’t be one of them.

As confirmed on Twitter, the remake will release on January 27 on the Epic Games Store, Steam, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. We also got some necessary specs, even if not everything is ready to be confirmed (like GPU).

MINIMUM：
Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64 bit
Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x or Core i5 8600
Memory: 8 GB RAM

recommend:
Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64 bit
Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i5 11600K
Memory: 8 GB RAM

