Considering that the original Dead Space only came out in 2008, you could easily argue that a remake of the title is somewhat unnecessary. But then again, we’re in an era of remakes and remakes, so why not give one of the most iconic survival horror games of all time a time in the sun… again. And that’s exactly what EA Motivation does. It took a beloved title, gave it a fresh coat of paint, updated some systems to make it more suitable for the modern era of gaming, and I know all of this because I had the chance to sit down and play the first three of this remastered experience Chapter as part of a tour of EA’s London office.

Before I delve into how this remake is slightly different from the original, let me talk about some similarities. First off, this is a remake that does give a lot of homage and attention to the 2008 game. The sequences are provided as-is, and despite the prettier graphics, the horror is still well-done, designed to scare you, and best of all, the action-packed sci-fi story is still alive and well, seeing protagonist Isaac Clark have to settle in the heavily damaged USG Stone Village. Work in the boat while facing a variety of terrifying creatures. The core experience is still there, and nearly 15 years later, it’s still very effective.

However, since this is a modern-day remake, EA Motive has taken some creative latitude to ensure that the gameplay isn’t outdated and is truly suitable for current-gen hardware. Of course, as I’ve mentioned several times, the graphics have been significantly improved. Isaac’s suit looks more detailed, the Ishimura is more terrifying, darker and more atmospheric than ever before, and the way the light reflects off the ship’s surface now adds to the horror like never before. And then there’s the audio, it’s been improved so the sound echoes in the corridors of the stone village, which makes it more challenging to tell where the danger is coming from, it gets worse when there’s a power outage, you use a simple flashlight Light your way.

But audiovisual improvements aren’t all EA Motive is concerned with, as this remake isn’t as technically limited as its predecessor. Stone Village is no longer tethered to a loading screen, which means you can travel the entire ship without any interruptions, and likewise, you can play through the entire story in one seamless effort. It’s all part of the extra immersion efforts that have been made, which Dead Space has always been good at, but when combined with gameplay that basically has no HUD (as all the necessary info can be found on Isaac’s suits and weapons) ) and more realistic necromantic form, it’s on a whole extra level here. What I mean here is that EA Motive wants to keep the same monsters and designs, but build them by giving them complete skeletons and anatomy that Isaac can blow up in various ways with his weapons. The Plasma Cutter will take chunks from the Necromorph and dismember them, while the Flamethrower will melt the flesh from the bones, making it easier to remove the limbs from the torso. It’s incredibly graphic and gory, but also a very welcome improvement.

These features really make Dead Space more terrifying, making this feel more like a new game than a remake, and all are coordinated with environment-affecting sci-fi abilities like motion and stillness, making combat more threatening and attractive. But it’s worth noting that the monster AI does feel a little bland. While the sheer fear of being chased by giant killer monsters is still there, the fact that you can easily avoid them or knock them out without breaking a lot of sweat (assuming you hit your shot) does take away from the game Hit some punch. Granted, the previews I tested were only on medium difficulty, but I can’t imagine a higher difficulty making Necromorph any smarter.

But all in all, when I look back on my time with Dead Space Remake, I can’t help but put on a big smile. It’s still such a great series, and everything EA Motive has done with this remake shows that the team understands that a remake needs more than the exact same experience and better visuals. Modern features make this feel fresh and unique, but you’d never imagine the development team took too much liberty with the series and tarnished the iconic survival horror game’s reputation. It may have some serious competition with The Callisto Protocol, which debuted about seven weeks ago, but anyone who likes Isaac Clarke’s premiere adventure should keep an eye on this one.