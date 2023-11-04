Deal check: iPhone XR or iPhone 11 for 25 euros per month with a Telekom contract

At Freenet.de you can now get the iPhone XR or iPhone 11 in a tariff bundle for effectively free. In this article we will show whether and for whom these deals are actually worthwhile.

The Apple iPhone 11 (Refurbished) and the Apple iPhone XR are offered. Both devices are bundled at Freenet.de with a 25 GB Allnet Flat in the Telekom network. If you would like to get an overview of the individual iPhone models in advance, you should take a look at our guide “The best iPhone for every budget”.

25 GB data volume in the Telekom network



The tariff bundle includes 25 GB of monthly LTE data volume with a speed of 25 Mbit/s. This makes it possible to surf the Internet, stream videos and use social media sufficiently quickly and carefree without having to worry much about the data volume. In addition, the tariff includes an unlimited telephony and SMS flat rate.

Older iPhones at affordable prices



Even though the iPhone 11 (Refurbished) and iPhone XR are older models, both smartphones still offer excellent performance. The iPhone 11 (Refurbished) is equipped with 64 GB of internal memory, an impressive 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and a 12 MPixel main camera. According to Freenet, these are refurbished devices in excellent condition with a 24-month warranty.

The iPhone XR is in no way inferior to its brother and also offers 64 GB of internal memory, a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and a 12 MPixel main camera. Freenet sells new products here and not refurbished devices like the iPhone 11. However, you should note that Apple is only expected to provide updates for its iPhone XR until 2024.

Cashback and MNP bonus



What makes these offers particularly attractive are the cashback and MNP bonus offers. For the iPhone 11 (Refurbished), after deducting 150 euros cashback and 150 euros MNP bonus (credit if you port your phone number), the effective tariff price is just 2.74 euros per month.

But the iPhone This means that you not only get a high-quality iPhone XR, but you even make a few cents more on your smartphone. However, you should note that the MNP bonus requires you to carry your old phone number with you.

