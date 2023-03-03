Home Technology Deals of the week (China phones, tablets, gadgets
Technology

Deals of the week (China phones, tablets, gadgets

by admin
Deals of the week (China phones, tablets, gadgets

We keep you up to date here every day in which online shop there are currently promotions, discounts and vouchers at the start. Many of the offers are limited in time.

Offers of the week week 08 (02/27/2023 – 03/05/2023)

balcony power plant

  • Balcony power station set | 800wp Module Full Black + NEP BDM 600X WiFi Inverter
    • for 460€+shipping 89€ photovoltaik-terrassendach.de
      • 2 x INE-380-400-72M-B Full Black
      • 1 x Microinverter NEP 600 WiFi
      • 1 x Betteri to Schuko/socket cable 5m

Consoles & Accessories

  • Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core Edition | for €99.99
  • Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 | 1TB with Coupon TECHNIK23 for €509.99 *HOT*
  • PlayStation5-Digital Edition + God of War Ragnarok Bundle | Pre-sale for €519
  • PlayStation 5 Konsole + Hogwarts Legacy | for €569 *HOT*
  • PlayStation 5 Konsole – God of War Ragnarok Bundle (Download Code) | for €619

hard drives

  • UnionSine 500 GB | 2.5 inch, USB 3.0, SATA, mechanical 5400rpm

Amazon Prime Games

Games & Games

  • The Callisto Protocol (Day One Edition, 100% uncut)
  • Metroid Prime Remastered | Nintendo Switch for €39.99
  • Far Cry 6 Limited Edition Playstation 5 for €24.99
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition |

Filme Blue-ray & 4K

  • MediaMarkt/ Saturn Outlet with Mediabooks & Steelbooks ab 9,99€

Portable monitors

  • EVICIV Portable Monitor, 14″ | IPS, FHD, USB-Typ-C, Mini-HDMI
  • ARZOPA Portable Monitor, 17,3″ | IPS, FHD, USB-Typ-C, Mini-HDMI

3D printer accessories

Audio

China Cell Phones

China Tablets & PCs

Computer & Entertainment

Tools & outdoors

Reside

We’ll provide you with the hottest offers again Banggood, Geekbuying, TomTop, Trading Shenzhen, Cect-shop, Cafago, DHGate, Amazon.de, Ebay.de or other shops have to offer. As usual, you can find one here updated daily Listing in rough categories that will quickly lead you to what you are looking for.

The list should be self-explanatory so far, if you have any questions, just ask them in the comments below 🙂 Of course, information about other vouchers, great offers or expired items is also welcome.
Please note that exchange rate fluctuations can lead to slightly different prices. Likewise, vouchers expire, are very limited, are changed or offers expire, are sold out or increase in price again. We can’t do anything about it, it’s all at the discretion of the respective provider. Nevertheless, have fun browsing and shopping. 🙂

See also  Amsterdam hotel may seek legal action over Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer map - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

You may also like

Rumor: Here’s the Xbox lineup after Starfield –...

LENCO CR-650BK DAB+ radio alarm clock with Qi...

LimoLane closes a 4 million round

“Hogwarts Legacy” and PS5: 50 euros cheaper in...

Unexpectedly, there was an accident-Windows 11 KB5022913 update...

Bold Glamor by TikTok, the most talked about...

[Removal of masks order]31 foundation + makeup products...

OpenAI opens up to developers and companies: the...

Gaming accessories that you need for gaming on...

No fear of competing head-on with Samsung and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy