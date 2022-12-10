Engadget Chinese version· 1 day ago

“Quick Fighting Tornado 6” will be released on June 2, 2023

Capcom officially released “Quick Fighting Tornado 6” in February this year, and finally officially confirmed the release time on TGA 2022. Capcom announced at the event that this work will be available on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam) on June 2, 2023, and pre-sales have already started. We knew before that characters such as Long, Chunli, and Luke will all appear in “Quick Fight 6”. In addition, the factory will also add new modes such as World Tour and Battle Center, and will provide novice players with More “new” control scheme. Just announced, @StreetFighter 6 launches on June 2, 2023! Watch the trailer for more glimpses at World Tour and a first look at Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP. Pre-order now – https://t.co/ XZhD5yNySipic.twitter.com/kqPJuCKX6a — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022Previous