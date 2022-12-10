Home Technology Death Returns on PS5 is coming to PC in early 2023
Technology

Death Returns on PS5 is coming to PC in early 2023

by admin
Death Returns on PS5 is coming to PC in early 2023

Engadget Chinese version·

“Quick Fighting Tornado 6” will be released on June 2, 2023

Capcom officially released “Quick Fighting Tornado 6” in February this year, and finally officially confirmed the release time on TGA 2022. Capcom announced at the event that this work will be available on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam) on June 2, 2023, and pre-sales have already started. We knew before that characters such as Long, Chunli, and Luke will all appear in “Quick Fight 6”. In addition, the factory will also add new modes such as World Tour and Battle Center, and will provide novice players with More “new” control scheme. Just announced, @StreetFighter 6 launches on June 2, 2023! Watch the trailer for more glimpses at World Tour and a first look at Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP. Pre-order now – https://t.co/ XZhD5yNySipic.twitter.com/kqPJuCKX6a — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022Previous

See also  Andrea and Anthea, the reserves of the ESA astronauts "It's incredible to be here, we will give our contribution"

You may also like

Digital nomads: must-have gadgets for hi-tech travel

The Android 13 system upgrade of ASUS Zenfone...

Polestar: the engine “makes up” over the air

Nintendo Announces New Promotional Video for Super Mario...

12VHPWR x2 and 666W TGP configuration, Galax GeForce...

Apple M2 Max benchmark results released, with reasonable...

TWICE members team up with liar Tzuyu! “She...

More adrenaline, less tension. The Callisto Protocol is...

iPhone GPS modify virtual location?Teach you to quickly...

Aloy sets sights on the Burning Shore in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy