“Death Stranding: Director’s Edition” will be on the Apple MAC system this year | XFastest News

At this year’s Apple WWDC 2023 Developer Conference, the game producer of “Death Stranding”: Hideo Kojima (Hideo Kojima) also appeared at the press conference, as Apple announced at WWDC 2023 that the next generation of macOS Sonoma will launch the Game Mode game mode , so Hideo Kojima predicted that “Death Stranding: Director’s Edition” will be successfully logged into the MAC system this year.

The Game Mode game mode will focus on the priority of CPU and GPU operation to ensure the optimal and stable frame rate of the game screen. At the same time, the Bluetooth sampling frequency is doubled to reduce the input delay of Xbox and PlayStation handle controllers.

In addition to “Death Stranding: Director’s Edition”, there will be many games on the new MAC platform in the future. The current preview includes “Stray Cat Stray”, “FORT SOLIS”, “World of Warcraft: Rise of the Dragon”, ” Humankind”, “Evil Castle 8: Village Winters Expansion Pack”, “The Medium”, “ELEX II”, “Endless Firmament”, “SnowRunner”, “Disney Dream Valley Disney Games like Dreamlight Valley, No Man’s Sky, Dragonheir: Silent Gods and Layers of Fear.

