As it turns out, Akane’s latest action game, Ring of Death, is actually set in the same universe as the Dishonored series. This information comes from Dinga Bakaba, Game Director of Arcanelion Games, who appeared on the Official Xbox Podcast to confirm the theory.

Not everyone has seen the same thing. Not everyone has heard the same song that you probably heard somewhere. Not everyone has seen every room, etc. So, it’s great to see the community peeking at the little clues we’ve literally scattered all over the place, and yes, indeed, we envision a future where Deathloop happens after Death of the Outsider.

Bakaba did go on and detail how the developers connected the two games.

“So, we have a specific timeline to link it, actually, there are a lot of clues in the game. Some were abused and one of them was really a spoiler, so lo and behold, but there are a lot of little things, some have been Under people’s noses, but people are just figuring it out.

Did you find any clues linking death and shame?

