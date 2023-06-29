Debt collection and data processing – these are the advantages of digital dunning

When a customer fails to pay their bill, many companies typically hire a collection agency. This should finally collect the due invoice for the company and thus settle the claim. In addition to legal requirements, it is important for the debt collection officer to process the information promptly and efficiently. The digital dunning system now takes care of this.

How does digital dunning work?

Sometimes bills are simply forgotten in the stress of everyday life. However, to ensure that the claim does not affect the business relationship between the customer and the company, companies usually send a payment reminder first. However, if this is not paid either, collection agencies are often used. They try to settle the bad debt and minimize the company’s financial risk as best as possible.

Just a few years ago, most debt collection companies had to work with lots of paper and folders in order to process dunning notices or enforcement notices. Today the process is much faster: thanks to digitization. Of course, this has simplified everyday office life in many ways. Due to the digital dunning process, a virtual document management has emerged from analogue letters, which is more space-saving and economical.

At the same time, employees working together on a case can access digital data at the same time and thus better meet legal deadlines. Of course, everything happens in compliance with the current GDPR. However, some companies are not yet fully convinced of digitization and have concerns that the proper management and storage of

Records, business correspondence, documents or books

cannot function smoothly in electronic form. But there are now numerous solutions for this, so that the dunning procedure can always be implemented in a legally compliant and optimal manner.

What are the advantages of digitizing the dunning procedure?

Digitization can not only reduce the workload in everyday office life – there are also no mountains of paper and piles of folders. Clients and their claims can be determined much more quickly thanks to special software and work processes can therefore be implemented much more practically.

Creating documents always means processing lots of different information. Once the documents have been created, they used to be filed in folders and kept in cupboards. However, as a result of digitization, employees can now access various data more quickly without having to search for the right folder in the long term. The necessary information is available after just a few mouse clicks. Thus it is possible

Implement business processes faster, avoid file and paper chaos in the office, process orders and invoices promptly, collect receivables faster and answer customer questions more specifically.

In short: The workflow in a collection agency can be made faster and more reliable overall. Customers can digitally transmit the data that a collection agency needs, which the collection agency can in turn use directly for the dunning process.

This of course saves costs. Creating, editing, using and archiving letters costs a lot of money. With the right software, however, costs and valuable resources can be saved. The time savings are also enormous. Employees can concentrate better on individual work steps and implement requirements in an uncomplicated manner. Of course, this increases customer satisfaction and also means better sales for the collection agency.

How can the digitization of the dunning procedure be implemented in the first step?

In order to be able to implement document management, you need the right hardware as well as the best software. In this context, there are now many different products that are suitable for dunning. However, it is important that digitization always runs smoothly.

In order for this to succeed, special file formats should be selected. TIF and PDF formats are available for this. These formats are suitable for all operating systems and fully comply with the legal requirements for data storage.

