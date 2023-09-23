Debunking false myths about machinery maintenance and assistance

reichelt elektronik seeks to dispel false myths regarding machinery maintenance and assistance, suggesting a different and more strategic approach. One of the challenges facing the multi-sector industry today concerns the management of maintenance processes and assistance to machinery and technological equipment. The complexity of the topic has generated misunderstandingswhich over time have turned into real myths to be debunked.

Competitiveness and competition

The reasons are multiple: rapid technological progress and digitalisation have contributed to generating highly specialized machinery, to be adapted for use in the specific sector, all in a highly interconnected scenario. The lack of qualified personnel, the growing amount of data that this type of machine processes, the consequent increase in safety and compliance standards for those who adopt and manage them, increase the workload. On the other hand, competitiveness and price competition are the new sword of Damocles for companies.

Machinery assistance – Fighting prejudices and dispelling false myths

Jan Pakusa, Product Manager Power Supplies / Test & Measurement di reichelt elektronik

Although process optimization partially manages to mitigate the challenges for the sector, numerous prejudices still remain that lead to considering maintenance and assistance as marginal and negligible issues. It is essential to overcome this vision, dispel false myths and thus ensure a lasting increase in the efficiency and reliability of machines and systems.

The five myths to dispel

Here are five myths about maintenance processes that need to be dispelled to help the industry move forward.

First myth. Maintenance is required for troubleshooting purposes only. First, maintenance activities must occur regularly as part of a continuous and constant process, aimed at maintaining the efficiency of the machinery. Predictive maintenance, in particular, is necessary to predict future maintenance needs. Machine and plant sensors bring data together in one place, for example on a cloud platform. Here they are subjected to a comprehensive analysis with the help of algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI). By identifying potential problems at an early stage, you can minimize downtime, increase efficiency and extend the life of a machine. This helps ensure the smooth operation of critical resources.

Invest to save

Second myth. Maintenance does not create value and only involves expenses. The opposite is true: effective maintenance and service lead to improved plant availability and overall efficiency. Thus avoiding breakdowns and expensive repairs and ensuring the continuous functionality of the system. The operational life of your machinery is extended, reducing the frequency with which you need to purchase new hardware.

The machinery managed in this way works more efficiently and consumes less energy, with a consequent reduction in costs and ecological footprint. The quality of products manufactured or services provided is maintained and customer satisfaction encouraged. Furthermore, potential risks for employees and the environment are reduced, and safety standards are better respected.

Need for constant maintenance

Third myth. Digitalized machines or systems do not need maintenance. Digital machines and systems, despite being based on extremely advanced technology, require constant maintenance, exactly like traditional machines. The physical components, for example, are equally subject to wear and tear, while the software and algorithms require regular updates. Sensors and hardware may be exposed to varying environmental conditions, such as high heat, and therefore need to be monitored. Early detection of problems ensures constant and safe operation, benefiting the performance of the devices.

Debunking false myths about machinery maintenance and assistance

Fourth myth. It is not necessary to employ qualified personnel for professional maintenance. Complex machinery and equipment require specific skills for safe and effective maintenance. Only highly specialized personnel can understand the technical details, operational processes and necessary safety guidelines. In addition to evaluating potential risks and identifying them promptly; and apply appropriate maintenance procedures and properly perform repairs. Without the right skills, it is easier to encounter errors, improper manipulations or even accidents, which can cause breakdowns, increased expenses and unwanted interruptions of activities.

Machinery assistance – Focus on planning

Fifth myth. Production stops completely or even collapses during maintenance. Efficient maintenance intervention on machines and systems, which does not involve a large interruption of production, requires detailed planning and the use of targeted strategies. Among these, there are:

Program maintenance windows during periods of low usage.

To execute individual repairs on specific components without interrupting the operation of the machinery.

Use parallel systems and redundancies.

To apply maintenance techniques such as on-site repairs.

Assumere specialized maintenance teams.

Implementation real-time monitoring systems for early problem detection.

Technologies and training

The Italian industry can face the growing challenges of maintenance and assistance by investing on the one hand in targeted training and on the other in the latest technologies. The courses of training they provide employees with the skills necessary to operate highly specialized equipment. Artificial intelligence and machine learning ensure efficient processing of the growing amount of data and are able to make precise predictions about maintenance needs.

