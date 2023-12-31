Home » December 24, 2023
Technology

December 24, 2023

by admin

“No, right now, Dad!”

My wife dozed off on the sofa after dinner (okay, actually: during it) due to her pregnancy. Our three-year-old child, who is still sitting at the dining table with me, wants to show her something very, very urgently. However, I would rather let her sleep.

My suggestion to show it to her tomorrow goes unheard, as does my offer that she could show it to me and I would then tell her later. Luckily, the third option that comes to mind is synchronicity for technicians: I record a short video of our child (no, two, after the first he thinks of an urgent addition) and send it to my wife via Signal , so she can watch it later. Our child finds this enough that everyone involved is satisfied.

(Luke Daniel Klausner)

See also  Accompany you through every lazy moment, OPPO Pad Air portable experience-Pad Brand News

You may also like

what it is and how to activate it

Epic Games Store offers one-day free download of...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 unboxing and first impression...

This Chinese cell phone has a better camera...

Do rich people steal more? Study reveals pickpocketing...

Modual Hexagon: Second Life batteries installed as home...

This will be the largest telescope in the...

It is rumored that throwing the smallest circle...

Expert reveals how long a heat pump really...

How to calibrate the television to have the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy