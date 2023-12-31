December 24, 2023

“No, right now, Dad!”

My wife dozed off on the sofa after dinner (okay, actually: during it) due to her pregnancy. Our three-year-old child, who is still sitting at the dining table with me, wants to show her something very, very urgently. However, I would rather let her sleep.

My suggestion to show it to her tomorrow goes unheard, as does my offer that she could show it to me and I would then tell her later. Luckily, the third option that comes to mind is synchronicity for technicians: I record a short video of our child (no, two, after the first he thinks of an urgent addition) and send it to my wife via Signal , so she can watch it later. Our child finds this enough that everyone involved is satisfied.

(Luke Daniel Klausner)

