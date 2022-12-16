news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Jakob Hansen – Gamereactor.cn

In recent months, Sony has been busy adding to their PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs, offering exciting titles to their members.

Now that they’ve revealed their latest batch of games, there’s a lot to look forward to, especially for open-world fans, as several Yakuza, Far Cry, and Middle Earth games are among the highlights.

Starting December 20, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members will be able to play the following games:

Far Cry New Dawn | PS4

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, PS5

Yakuza 6: Song of Life | PS4

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor | PS4

Middle-earth: Shadow of War | PS4

Evil Genius 2 | PS4, PS5

Enchiridion’s Adventure Time Pirates | PS4

Ben 10: Power Journey | PS4, PS5

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Definitive Edition | PS4

Worms WMD | PS4

WWE 2K22 | PS4 (Available January 3, 2023)

For PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, as always, some extra content in the form of older games can be streamed on PS4 or PS5. This month’s classics are:

Ridge Racer 2 | Pocket PC

Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus | PS1

Pinball Hero | Handheld

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here