December additions to the PlayStation Plus catalog announced

by admin
December additions to the PlayStation Plus catalog announced
Article: Jakob Hansen – Gamereactor.cn

In recent months, Sony has been busy adding to their PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs, offering exciting titles to their members.

Now that they’ve revealed their latest batch of games, there’s a lot to look forward to, especially for open-world fans, as several Yakuza, Far Cry, and Middle Earth games are among the highlights.

Starting December 20, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members will be able to play the following games:

    • Far Cry New Dawn | PS4

    • Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, PS5
    • Yakuza 6: Song of Life | PS4
    • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor | PS4
    • Middle-earth: Shadow of War | PS4

    • Evil Genius 2 | PS4, PS5
    • Enchiridion’s Adventure Time Pirates | PS4
    • Ben 10: Power Journey | PS4, PS5
    • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Definitive Edition | PS4
    • Worms WMD | PS4

    • WWE 2K22 | PS4 (Available January 3, 2023)

For PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, as always, some extra content in the form of older games can be streamed on PS4 or PS5. This month’s classics are:

    • Ridge Racer 2 | Pocket PC

    • Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus | PS1
  • Pinball Hero | Handheld

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

