The first-person shooter game “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022” published by Activision Blizzard officially launched the mid-season update of the first season at 2 am today (15th), bringing players a new assault rifle “CHIMERA” and two In addition, the special forces “Garth” and “Klaus” who joined the battlefield also ushered in the RAID (raid) mode, allowing players to follow Price, Garth and Farah to solve other problems that occurred after the main storyline. crisis.

(Source: Call of Duty official website)

The new RAID mode is a continuation of the follow-up story of the single-player campaign. Now the first chapter is launched. As long as you complete the chapter, you can unlock the special soldier “Gass”. If you want to play the first chapter, you need to obtain the RAID key card first. You can obtain it from the following Choose one of three options:

Complete special daily challenges in multiplayer or special co-op Rank within 20 in any Modern Battle Royale 2.0 Carry at least 30,000 won in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) after the final helicopter evacuation

Players who already have a key card can lead two other players who do not have a key card to play. At the same time, the RAID mode is one of the special cooperation modes, so the unit system is also applied. It is recommended that players can upgrade the unit class before entering the club. more relaxed.

(Source: Call of Duty official website)

At the same time, this update introduces a new assault rifle “CHIMERA” Honey Badger, with its own silencer and subsonic ammunition, so that the enemy killed by this weapon will not be able to display the skull mark when it is killed. The new special soldier “Klaus” is the core tactical faction, and players can purchase related bundles to unlock it.

(Source: Call of Duty official website)

In the game mode part, the shooting container field returns, players can engage in extremely close-range exciting battles on the container ship at night, and a new area “Building 21” is added in the non-military area. You need to obtain the key card and evacuate, you can choose Use the key card to enter “Building No. 21” to explore. At the same time, in conjunction with the World Football event, the “Modern Battlefield” World Cup is also launched. On the football field, players will drive ATV all-terrain vehicles and cooperate with their teammates to send the ball into the The opponent’s goal.