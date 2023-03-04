Since the end of 2022, my VW ID. 4 received the long-awaited 3.0 update and is finally fully compatible with Tronity. I’ve been using Tronity for almost 3 years and use it to record all relevant vehicle data. Thanks to the update, both of our electric cars are now able to share relevant information via an interface with Tronity. Accordingly, I can analyze and evaluate my vehicle data there without additional hardware or modifications in the vehicle.

Tronity app with vehicle data

Rides, loads and much more…

The Tronity Dashboard provides an initial overview of the current usage period and the recorded data. All tracked journeys, including the start and destination, are particularly practical and relevant for me. As well as the loads for which you can store tariffs. What is particularly exciting is the average consumption of all journeys and the CO2 footprint.

Tronity – overview of all relevant vehicle data

Real costs at a glance

The real costs of owning a vehicle are often misjudged. Here, Tronity also offers the option of recording other costs such as insurance, wheel changes, motorway vignettes, road traffic tax and so on in addition to the recorded loads with stored tariffs. I’m now doing this very meticulously with the two electric cars in order to have a clean record and extrapolation of all costs. Personally, I’m particularly interested in the difference between the two vehicles, with one charging away from home much more often, while the other at home benefits from low charging costs thanks to the PV system.

I personally use the premium version of Tronity, the intelligent recording of vehicle data including journeys, loads and vehicle information is completely sufficient for me. Anyone who needs a digital logbook for the tax office in Germany should be happy with the Professional subscription.

Tronity – battery range monitoring

Exciting analyses

Tronity is constantly expanding the functionality of the platform, which I very much welcome. Particularly exciting for me as someone who enjoys data is the collection of charging data and thus the calculation of charging losses. Degradation of the battery is extrapolated and a range monitor is also stored. Above, for example, the range calculation of the VW ID.4 with an average of around 430km. It’s also nice to see that the outliers happened when driving with a roof box and/or bike rack on the hitch, for example. Would be a feature request to Tronity to be able to mark such trips with a trailer, roof box or bike rack.

Tronity App im Test

Conclusion

For me it is currently the perfect tool to evaluate values ​​directly from the vehicle and to use them for detailed analyzes and cost recording. Conveniently, Tronity also provides widgets for iOS, so that you can see the vehicles on the home screen, including the charge level, remaining range and status. Tronity offers a nice added value to the apps of the vehicle manufacturers and other analysis options.

I’m curious who also collects the vehicle data and costs from you and if so, how…

4 weeks free trial: If you register via my recommendation link, you will receive an extended trial period of 4 weeks instead of 2.

Disclaimer: The report was created voluntarily and with the motivation to create reach for good software.