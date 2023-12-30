Deep Dive: AI, Climate, Twitter, PFAS – These tech topics caused a stir in 2023

Typically, MIT Technology Review’s “Deep Dive” podcast format focuses on a technology or research area. A member of the editorial team who is currently dealing with this is talking to an expert. In the quiet days after Christmas, the TR editorial team looks back a little on the last few months. What were important topics? What was frequently discussed? And so the editors sit together: Andrea Hoferichter, Wolfgang Stieler, Gregor Honsel and Jenny Lepies.

The topics:

It was the year of artificial intelligence. No other topic has caused such a stir in the tech world. From the publication of ChatGPT (strictly speaking, already at the end of 2022) to the warnings about the dangers of AI to the spectacular chair shift at OpenAI, it was an exciting year, but also one with a lot of hype. Wolfgang Stieler explains what will ultimately remain of it. Just as inevitable as AI, climate reporting also has us under control. The UN World Climate Conference ended in December with little that was binding. Gregor Honsel explains why he still sees “positive tipping points”. If you spend a lot of time on social networks, the topic of Twitter will have moved you in some way. The editorial team explains how their usage behavior has changed. In the area of ​​biotech, Andrea Hoferichter primarily focused on the PFAS group of substances, the per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances. This spring, the EU Commission submitted a proposal for a ban on this group of chemicals. Andrea Hoferichter explains the current status. Shimmer of hope: The TR editorial team tells us what gives them hope.

