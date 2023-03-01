Home Technology Deep Rock Galactic is getting a single-player spinoff
Deep Rock Galactic is getting a single-player spinoff

Ghost Ship Publishing has announced three new games coming to Steam Early Access, which will mark the company’s first titles to be published under its banner.

The first of three games is Deep Rock Galaxy: Survivor, a single-player auto-shooter set in the same universe as the original Deep Rock Galaxy. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will be released later this year.

SpellRogue, a dice-based roguelike with deck-building mechanics, is the second game from Ghost Ship Publishing. The third and final game is DarkSwarm, a 4-player co-op top-down action game.

“As a publisher, we’re very excited to reveal our first three games,” Ghost Ship Games CEO Søren Lundgaard said. “Each developer and project has its own origin story, but they all share open development, flexible game design, and consumer-friendly business models.”

Ghost Ship Publishing was only announced last month, but it seems the team behind Deep Rock Galactic has a long-term plan to create new and interesting indie games.

Learn more about the Ghost Ship game here.

