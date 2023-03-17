Deep-sea mining: Get to the manganese nodules – or rather not?



Despite enormous technical and ecological knowledge gaps, the first mining company is ready to snatch its immense ore wealth from the deep sea floor. What is still missing are binding international rules according to which the consequences of such a project can be assessed and contained.

Deep-sea mining was not the focus of the celebrated agreement to protect the world’s oceans, which the member states of the United Nations adopted in New York in early March 2023. The UN’s International Seabed Authority (ISA) is responsible for this, which is not exactly known for its transparency, as the British Guardian documented: “Some states, including Germany, are concerned that the ISA publish their mining standards and guidelines behind closed doors developed.”

At present, the main focus is on the polymetallic nodules, commonly known as manganese nodules. The fist- to cabbage-sized nodules cover the sea floor at depths of three to six kilometers worldwide. Exactly 150 years ago, researchers of the famous Challenger circumnavigation of the world heaved the first of these rocks out of the deep sea. Today exploration is focused on the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a sea area the size of Europe between Mexico and Hawaii. Because this is where the largest deposits are.

(Image: GEOMAR / GEBCO World Map 2014, www.gebco.net)

No support from Germany for deep-sea mining projects

So far, the ISA has only issued exploration licenses to 21 countries, including Germany. But according to the will of the federal government, it should remain so for the time being, as Environment Minister Steffi Lemke assured again at the beginning of March: “Germany will not support any deep-sea mining projects for the time being.”

Other countries, including France and Spain, have since joined this moratorium. Many companies also want nothing to do with deep-sea metals, as promised by BMW, Volvo, VW, Google and Samsung in a moratorium call in spring 2021.

But suddenly, in the summer of 2021, the Canadian Metals Company announced that it wanted to get serious and tackle the manganese nodules on a large scale together with the Pacific island state of Nauru. In 2022 it then completed initial tests in the shallower North Sea and later in the year in the Clarion-Clipperton zone in the central Pacific.

This triggered the so-called two-year clause of the UNCLOS Convention on the Law of the Sea. According to this, applications for commercial deep-sea mining must be automatically approved if the seabed authority fails to establish binding rules within two years of such an announcement. This deadline expires in July. The contracting states have been negotiating since mid-March in order to draw up guidelines in good time.

Raw material treasures in the manganese nodules

Over millions of years, manganese nodules accumulated metal oxides dissolved in seawater in layers around a core, which can consist of small stones, remains of mussel shells or even shark teeth. They only grow a few millimeters in a million years.

Manganese nodule from the Northwest Pacific. (Image: Jan Steffen / GEOMAR)

The main components of the nodules are manganese and iron. However, they are economically interesting because of their approximately three percent share of the non-ferrous metals nickel, cobalt and copper. These are exactly the energy transition metals that are urgently needed today for batteries in electric cars or magnets in electric motors and wind power plants.

As a “harvesting machine” the mining companies favor a kind of giant vacuum cleaner. Powerful pumps completely suck in the top 10 to 20 centimeters of the sea floor. The tubers are pushed up with the water to the collecting ship. A cloud of sediment spreads out behind the sucker, which slowly drifts away with the bottom current and is deposited again far beyond the mined area. The deep-sea ecosystem that developed over millions of years is then destroyed for millions more years.

After cleaning the nodules at the top of the ship, the water is flushed back into the sea with the residual sediment. A second cloud of sediment spreads out in the water column, damaging the plankton organisms floating in the sea. The water could also be introduced close to the already destroyed seabed, but this is technically not trivial. Because the wastewater is warmer and therefore lighter than the cold deep water. The sediment would rise again.

“teething troubles” of deep-sea mining

In theory, deep-sea mining could begin as early as the end of this decade, says Matthias Haeckel from the Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research Kiel (GEOMAR). But you have to add a few more years until teething problems are eliminated. The leaked video (see below) of a test by the Metals Company last fall shows how susceptible the technology is to failure. Due to a malfunction, the waste water simply rushed overboard.

Andreas Manhart from the Ökoinstitut Freiburg fundamentally doubts whether the effort is worth it at all. He calculates: “After the nodules have been mined, they have to be processed in a metallurgical manner, the metals have to be concentrated on a very small number of raw materials. It’s the same with every ore.” In the case of manganese nodules, that would actually only be four or five metals: copper, cobalt, manganese and nickel, and maybe molybdenum. “In quantities relevant to the world market, however, only two raw materials can noticeably relieve the world market: cobalt and manganese,” Manhart continued.

However, lithium-ion batteries only contain 0.2 percent of the manganese produced worldwide today, most of which goes to the steel industry. “Then all that’s left is cobalt, which deep-sea mining could produce really large amounts of and which is now used in lithium-ion batteries,” said Manhart. In the meantime, however, the proportion of cobalt in batteries has fallen due to technical advances and the trend is towards completely cobalt-free batteries.

Sabine Gollner from the Dutch Institute for Marine Research in Texel considers the exploitation of deep-sea resources to be premature anyway: “As a scientific community, we know that deep-sea mining cannot be managed with the current data situation.” After all, 90 percent of the organisms at these depths are still completely unknown.



(jl)

