According to a new study published in Nature, the Google company that specializes in artificial intelligence DeepMind has discovered a faster way to solve a fundamental mathematical problem in computer science, breaking a record that has lasted for more than 50 years.

The study entitled Discovering faster matrix multiplication algorithms with reinforcement learning will speed up the search for new useful algorithms, such as those for text translations and image recognition. Let’s try to understand what it is.

The problem, matrix multiplication, is a crucial type of computation at the heart of many different applications, from viewing images on a screen to simulating complex physics.

It is also crucial to machine learning itself. Speeding up this calculation could have a big impact on thousands of daily computer tasks, reducing costs and saving energy.

Alpha Tensor is a sort of evolution of AlphaGo, the algorithm developed by DeepMind, specialized in playing Go – considered one of the most demanding games for a machine because it requires an enormous processing effort – which in 2016 also defeated the champion of Go. world, Lee Sedol.