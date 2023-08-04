DefensYo: an Italian response to cyber threats for SMEs and Paitolo]

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the cyber threat landscape, small and medium enterprises (SMBs) and small public administrations are often the weakest links. The reasons lie in their limited economic resources and lack of specific skills in cyber security. To remedy this situation, external support is needed, preferably automated. Corvallis and Yoroi, two companies of the Tinexta Group specialized in cybersecurity, have created DefensYo, a device that brings threat Intelligence into an area where resources usually do not allow it.

The tool has been specifically designed for small public administration offices and SMEs, with the aim of offering an effective, accessible and easy-to-manage protection service. The two companies have exploited their experience in the management of Security Operation Centers (SOC) to put it at the service of smaller companies that often become the gateway for attacks on larger targets.

DefensYo is a plug and play device, which does not require installation or software to download, but connects directly to the customers’ network. Filippo Romeo, senior manager of Advisory Services at Corvallis, specifies that the device allows for rapid and efficient implementation, without interfering with the company’s operations.

But what exactly does DefensYo do? It monitors the progress of network security, detects anomalies and activates threat intelligence, i.e. a team of experts who analyze “suspicious” events to understand if an attack is in progress. Marco Ramilli, founder and CEO of Yoroi, explains that the specialized personnel reside in their operations centers and are active 24 hours a day, ready to take the necessary measures to stop the attacks by criminals.

The solution, intended for companies with no more than 50-60 workstations, is characterized by a cost that is described as appropriate for medium-small companies, while allowing access to features usually reserved for products designed for smaller companies large and with larger budgets. Customers have access to the same monitoring console used in Yoroi’s SOCs and can use the product in as-a-service mode, with cloud delivery located in Italy.

However, DefensYo is not limited to the 50-60 workstations that can be manned with a single device. If the company has more locations to cover, it can simply install another Defensyo and route it to the company part left uncovered by the first one.