Definitely Bleeding Your Wallet Periscope Zoom iPhone 15 Pro Max Exclusive-ePrice.HK

If the news on the Internet is true, iPhone users who pursue the ultimate optical zoom function may have a lot of money this year, because the news indicates that only the top iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with a periscope zoom lens. The whistleblower @URedditor recently stated that it was confirmed by relevant people that only one model of the iPhone 15 series has a periscope lens.

Exclusive to the most expensive model

The advantage of using a periscope zoom lens is to increase the optical zoom capability through a prism and a series of lenses without making the phone thicker. Although there are rumors that Apple plans to use this technology on future iPhones, it will only be available on the top iPhone 15 Pro Max in the iPhone 15 series. Although @URedditor stated that he could not disclose more information, he revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera is the same as the previous generation, and the layout has not changed.

The next two generations will not be devolved

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the new iPhone will be equipped with a periscope lens in July last year. At that time, he said that it would be applied to all iPhone 16 models; technology.

Source: appleinsider