Delete an Instagram account: here’s how to do it

Instagram It is one of social network most famous and used in the world for sharing Photo e video short. In 2012 the app was purchased by Meta (Facebook) and today has almost 2 million monthly users. The strong point of this social network are the Imagesalthough over time the app has added the possibility of inserting short videos, IGTVs, stories and starting live broadcasts.

Like any social network, Instagram also has its “cons” and many users decide to end their experience with the app. Although the procedure may seem counterintuitive, in reality delete your Instagram account in 2023 it’s pretty simple.

The app allows both deletion definitely the account is to be able to take a break from the social network by simply deactivating it temporarily. Here’s a detailed guide on how to do it, both from pc that gives telephone.

How to delete an Instagram account permanently

If the user wants delete your account permanently must be aware of the fact that such an operation is irreversible: once the account is deleted it is no longer recoverable. For this reason it is advisable, before any other operation, to carry out a backup of all data. Just open the app from your smartphone and go to the section Your business and then click on Download your information.

How to delete an Instagram account permanently from your phone

To permanently delete your Instagram account from your phone we can use the app for Android and iOS. Here’s how to do it:

Access the profile

Go on menu three lines at the top right Click Settings and Privacy > Account Management Center > Personal details > Account Ownership and Control > Deactivation or deletion

Press the name of your account Instagram Select Elimina Accountspecifying the reason for the cancellation. Type the password

Confirm the operation

You can also delete your Instagram account using the browser which is usually used to browse the internet (Chrome for Android, Safari for iPhone). Here’s how to do it:

Connect to the Instagram website page

Log in to your account Select the reason for deleting your account Enter the password

Click on Remove and then up Ok

How to delete an Instagram account from PC

To delete your Instagram account from your PC, the procedure is equally simple and quick. In fact, it will be enough to follow the same procedure as in the previous paragraph; the only thing that changes is the device from which we are doing the operation.

How to temporarily deactivate an Instagram account

Instagram also offers the opportunity to simply take a break from social media only temporarily deleting your account: it will no longer be visible on the app to any other user, but we will be able to access it again whenever we want by reactivating it. Here’s how to proceed from your phone and PC.

How to temporarily deactivate an Instagram account from your phone

To temporarily deactivate your Instagram account from your phone, also in this case simply use the app. Let’s see how to do it:

Go to the section Settings and privacy > Account Management Center > Personal details > Account Ownership and Control > Deactivation or deletion

Press on the name of the account you want to deactivate. Check Deactivate account and press Continues

Type the password and press Continues

Give definitive confirmation if requested

Alternatively, you can also deactivate the account from the browser and the path to follow is the same as already explained for deleting it from the telephone (with the only difference that, in this case, you will have to click on Deactivate account).

If the user wishes reactivate the account you can do so at any time simply by logging in with your credentials.

How to temporarily deactivate an Instagram account from PC

If instead you wanted to carry out this operation from pc the path to follow is almost the same. Just go up Settings > Account Management Center > Personal details > Account Ownership and Control > Deactivation or Eliminationas explained in the previous paragraphs.

Again, you can deactivate your account from browser following the same path explained previously for deactivating from the telephone.

How to delete an Instagram account without password

If you do not have the password of the account you want to delete, it will not be possible to carry out this operation. In this case, a preliminary action will have to be taken which involves reset your password, through the procedure aimed at recovering the password. Here’s what to do:

From the app go to the section Get help signing in

Run the wizard for password reset

Instagram will send one mail which will appear shortly in your inbox. Open it and click on Reset password

On the new page, enter your new password at New Password

Press on Reset password

Once your password is reset, you will be able to delete or deactivate your account.

