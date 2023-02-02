Save Mars is the sequel to 2018’s Deliver Us the Moon. Set ten years after the events of the first game, Save Us Mars doesn’t necessarily require you to have played Deliver Us the Moon to understand what happened. While we knew from the beginning that Deliver Us the Moon’s story had an impact on what was going on in the world, and that a lot of characters returned, we couldn’t feel left out if we didn’t get to experience that game first.

Instead, Save Our Mars is one of those delightful sequels that doesn’t require you to know the original to enjoy it. It’s easy to get sucked into the mystery of “Outward,” the world, and the grim but realistic future KeoKeN envisions for “Save Us Mars.”

In the not-too-distant “Save Us Mars” future, the world is dying due to human actions and ignorance. It’s by no means an original idea, but the way Save Our Mars grounds its science fiction in reality is refreshing on multiple levels. In terms of gameplay, it seems like a lot of research has been done to identify all the ways in which Save Our Mars can be as close to reality as possible. Specifically, launching rockets proved to be quite tricky, with various tasks to complete before pressing the big button that launched you into space. Yet this realism doesn’t make Save Our Mars boring, it just further immerses itself in the kind of grounded sci-fi that KeokeN was after.

Similar to how reality grounds the world, our new protagonist, Casey, provides a strong anchor for the narrative. Casey’s POV is not only well written but has a vested interest in both Outward and the crew sent to track down this elusive team, Casey’s POV causes the lines to blur between the two sides and you’re never sure which is which “correct. What’s interesting about Save Mars is how we unravel the mystery of what happened on Mars while delving into more and more of Casey’s backstory, giving the player two major plot points along the way .

Which leads to the “Save Us Mars” story, the elephant in the room. As a linear short game that only takes you about 8 hours to beat, Save Us Mars has a lot going for it. For the most part, it did the trick. Kicking off with a bang, Save Mars invites you to explore the story of the red planet and complete the mystery of the shadows behind Outward. The mysteries alone will captivate you in Acts 1 and 2 of the story as you fly off into space and discover more. At these points, the story is well paced because it moves quickly without feeling like it’s going so fast that you can’t keep up. There are also plenty of slower moments, which allow us to learn more about our main characters and develop relationships with them.

In the final stretch, however, “Save Mars” loses that rhythmic quality and feels rushed. The final hour or so of the game felt like three hours of gameplay rolled into one, as we struggled toward an abrupt ending, leaving only the sense that we didn’t get the dramatic ending that the rest of the game was building upon. It certainly wasn’t enough to leave an overly sour taste in the mouth after beating Save Mars, but it was a bit of a letdown.

Beyond the story, Save Mars guides you through multiple chapters of a puzzle-based adventure game that comes down to connecting a bundle of power to a point to continue, or using two climbing picks to work your way through the environment . The beam puzzles are fun, challenging enough to keep most of their appeal without being frustrating. However, over time they end up feeling a bit the same, and it would be interesting to see another element added to them or another kind of puzzle entirely. Climbing proved difficult and a bit frustrating at first, especially with the mouse and keyboard, but once you got used to it, it proved to be a solid gameplay mechanic. I never found myself cheering on another section of the climb, but I wasn’t afraid to run into them either.

In Rescue Mars, what often makes the climbing sections more interesting is the game’s environment. There are some gorgeous visuals in Save Us Mars, and you’ll see so many different landscapes, from the dying Earth to the red planet itself, that it’s worth taking a moment to appreciate. However, these grandiose environments are juxtaposed with quirky character models. Casey and our main team are largely aware of this, but the other human character models in the game come across as rather uncanny, and can detract from the immersion when you’re struggling to connect the strange faces in front of you to humans . The impressive voice acting and dialogue mean this doesn’t detract too much from the overall experience, but the character models do feel like they’re pinned on the game’s past, while the rest of the visuals are on par with many other modern titles.

There’s a lot to like about Save Us Mars. There’s a strong narrative core running through most of it, backed up by great voice acting, especially from Ellise Chappell as Casey, and there’s also some solid gameplay and impressive visual effects. For all its merits, there are a few key factors that make Save Our Mars very good rather than great. Even though it has many advantages, it is enough to prevent it from reaching higher scores.