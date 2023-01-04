Dell announced new UltraSharp monitors before the CES 2023 show, including the UltraSharp 32 6K monitor with IPS Black display technology, which claims to make black performance more realistic, and another UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub that also uses IPS Black display technology monitors, and a 43-inch UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub monitor.

The three monitors are mainly built for commercial needs, so in addition to boasting that they can present more real black, they also add many designs that can improve work efficiency.

Among them, the black realism of the UltraSharp 32 6K display has increased by about 41%, and a set of 4K resolution video cameras are mounted on the top of the display, and it also provides automatic zooming and cropping and automatic physical closing functions. The 31.5-inch display corresponds to 99% DCI-P3 wide color gamut performance, and complies with the DisplayHDR 600 specification design. The display also has built-in dual 14W amplifiers and a microphone with echo cancellation function. The connection ports include DisplayPort 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4 It can also display the content of two sets of signal sources at the same time through the picture-in-picture and other forms.

The UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub display is also equipped with IPS Black display technology and adopts a 34-inch and WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution curved surface design. It has a display contrast of 2000:1 and corresponds to 98% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. , also supports the picture-in-picture function, and the USB-C port can correspond to 90W charging capacity. It is expected to be launched in the US market at the end of January this year, and the suggested price is 1260 US dollars.

As for the UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub monitor with a 43-inch design, it supports the KVM function, which means that users can switch between different connection signals directly through the same set of mouse and keyboard, which is convenient for users to operate and use. It also has pop-up USB-A and USB-C ports, with a suggested price of $1,330 and is also expected to enter the market at the end of January this year.