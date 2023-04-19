Dell Computers: New Vulnerability! BIOS/firmware affected

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Dell computers. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Dell computers on 04/18/2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating system BIOS/firmware and the products Dell Computer, Dell BIOS and Insyde UEFI Firmware are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Dell Security Advisory (Status: 04/17/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Dell computers – risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.2.

Dell Computer Bug: Description of the attack

The BIOS is the firmware in IBM PC compatible computers. Dell Inc. is a manufacturer of computers, among others. InsydeH2O UEFI BIOS is a proprietary, licensed UEFI BIOS firmware that supports Intel and AMD based computers.

A local attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Dell computers and Insyde UEFI firmware to disclose information and cause other unspecified effects.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2022-29276 and CVE-2021-38489.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Dell Computer (cpe:/o:dell:dell_computer)

Dell BIOS (cpe:/h:dell:bios)

Insyde UEFI Firmware (cpe:/h:insyde:uefi)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Dell Security Advisory vom 2023-04-17 (18.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.dell.com/support/kbdoc/de-de/000212207/dsa-2023-048-dell-client-platform-security-update-for-multiple-insyde-uefi-bios-vulnerabilities

Insyde Security Advisory (18.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.insyde.com/security-pledge/SA-2022025

Insyde Security Advisory (18.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.insyde.com/security-pledge/SA-2022059

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Dell Computers. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/18/2023 – Initial version

