Home » Dell is launching the first monitors with particularly high contrast and 120 Hz
Technology

Dell is launching the first monitors with particularly high contrast and 120 Hz

by admin
Dell is launching the first monitors with particularly high contrast and 120 Hz

Dell is launching monitors with IPS black displays and 120 Hertz for the first time. Despite the high frame rate, these are not intended to be gaming monitors. All important information at a glance.

The two new monitors are the Dell U2724D and the Dell U2724DE. Equipped with IPS Black technology, these are said to have twice as high contrast values ​​and, on top of that, even better viewing angle stability than normal IPS panels. The technology is fundamentally not new and has been in use for several months. So far, however, only in combination with a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hertz.

Dell’s screens, on the other hand, should be able to display up to 120 images per second, which should ensure a smoother display in everyday life. The resolution is 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, with a 10-bit color depth and a brightness of 350 cd/m². The sRGB color space should be covered by 100 percent and the DCI-P3 color space by 98 percent.

You won’t find dedicated gaming features like G-Sync support. The monitors are primarily aimed at professional users. The connection options include HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C. There are also three more USB-A ports. The more expensive model should also score points with a Thunderbolt function and a LAN port.

In the USA, the monitors will be available in just a few days at a price starting at $479.99. The more expensive Dell U2724DE costs $649.99. According to the manufacturer, a German launch is also planned. How much the monitors will cost in this country is not yet known.

See also  ASRock RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC unboxing test / giant card Taichi 34cm, 3-Slot forced overclocking cooling

Which: TFT Central

You may also like

Considerations for Choosing the Right Platform to Make...

Gewa presents innovative solar balconies: the perfect combination...

Google Maps Introduces Wheelchair Accessible Routes, but Are...

Newly Discovered Celestial Structure ‘Ho’oleilana’ Sheds Light on...

Greentech Index: Feuerwear – TechFieber Greentech Live

Fake images are not the biggest problem

The Massive Storage Requirements of ‘Call of Duty...

NASA Launches ‘Spot the Station’ App in Celebration...

Pokémon GO Announces ‘Super Bite Land Shark’ Group...

Special promotion for the Limited Edition: Galaxy Z...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy