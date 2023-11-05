Dell is launching the first monitors with particularly high contrast and 120 Hz

Dell is launching monitors with IPS black displays and 120 Hertz for the first time. Despite the high frame rate, these are not intended to be gaming monitors. All important information at a glance.

The two new monitors are the Dell U2724D and the Dell U2724DE. Equipped with IPS Black technology, these are said to have twice as high contrast values ​​and, on top of that, even better viewing angle stability than normal IPS panels. The technology is fundamentally not new and has been in use for several months. So far, however, only in combination with a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hertz.

Dell’s screens, on the other hand, should be able to display up to 120 images per second, which should ensure a smoother display in everyday life. The resolution is 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, with a 10-bit color depth and a brightness of 350 cd/m². The sRGB color space should be covered by 100 percent and the DCI-P3 color space by 98 percent.

You won’t find dedicated gaming features like G-Sync support. The monitors are primarily aimed at professional users. The connection options include HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C. There are also three more USB-A ports. The more expensive model should also score points with a Thunderbolt function and a LAN port.

In the USA, the monitors will be available in just a few days at a price starting at $479.99. The more expensive Dell U2724DE costs $649.99. According to the manufacturer, a German launch is also planned. How much the monitors will cost in this country is not yet known.

Which: TFT Central

Share this: Facebook

X

