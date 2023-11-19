Dell Releases Three Models of PowerEdge XE Series Servers for High-Performance Computing and AI Applications

Dell Unveils PowerEdge XE Series Servers for High-Performance Computing and AI Applications

During the SC22 supercomputer conference held a year ago, Dell introduced three models of the PowerEdge XE series servers specifically designed to meet the needs of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications.

These servers are equipped with Intel’s upcoming fourth-generation Xeon Scalable series CPUs and feature GPUs paired with Nvidia H100 and A100 in SXM form factor, as well as the Intel Data Center GPU Max in OAM form factor.

Following the launch of Intel’s fourth-generation Xeon Scalable series in January this year, Nvidia H100 is now ready for mass production, with these models set to be launched one after another. The XE9680, equipped with 8 Nvidia H100 and A100 units in SXM form factor, was unveiled in March and underwent performance testing. This was followed by the launch of the XE8640 in May, which features four Nvidia H100s in SXM form factor and also underwent performance testing.

The XE9640, scheduled for release in the first half of this year, had its detailed specifications and internal structure revealed in September. It is a 2U-sized GPU server that will be equipped with an OAM form factor accelerator motherboard with four Intel Data Center GPU Max series. It will feature a complete direct liquid cooling (DLC) heat dissipation mechanism and will support cabinet liquid cooling infrastructure.

At the 2023 Dell Technology Forum held in Taiwan at the end of September, the XE9640 was displayed, and it was revealed that it can also be equipped with four Nvidia H100s in SXM form factor. The server supports different liquid cooling components and can adapt to different cabinet sizes.

It was noted that the technical specifications released by Dell in September pointed out that matching different GPUs will affect the number of memory slots supported by the XE9640, which may affect users’ willingness to use Intel GPUs.

In November last year, Dell outlined plans for the XE9640’s introduction and performance, and it was announced that the UK’s fastest supercomputer, “Dawn,” ranked 41st in its first stage, was developed using the XE9640. The AI performance test results for the XE9640 were also released, revealing its performance with Nvidia H100.

The Dell PowerEdge XE9640 is a 2U server with 32 DDR5-4800 memory slots and expandable storage configuration and GPU options. It is poised to be an essential addition to the field of high-performance computing and AI applications.

Please note that the specifications and prices mentioned here are subject to change and must be verified with the manufacturer.

For more information, please contact Dell for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

