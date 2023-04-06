Dell Technologies announced new security services and solutions that help organizations protect against threats, respond to attacks, and safeguard devices, systems, and clouds. 72% of IT business leaders believe i changes ongoing in the world of work expose companies to greater risks.

More services and solutions in the security field

A highly distributed IT environment creates new opportunities for cybercriminals and requires companies to transform existing approaches to protecting and recovering data and systems. Dell’s new security offering goes in this direction by supporting companies to face new challenges by reducing risks and protecting their business.

Double your customer resilience

Matt Baker, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy di Dell Technologies

Security is in Dell’s DNA. It is integrated into our designs, our infrastructure, our supply chain and our products. Our portfolio of security services and solutions helps organizations address the toughest challenges and increased complexity required to keep networks, devices and systems secure. We help clients double their resilience in a highly challenging environment.

Protect IT environments with even more security services and solutions



Dell has expanded the capabilities of its MDR offering with Managed Detection and Response Pro Plus. That is a fully managed security solution that assists companies in the phases of prevention, response and recovery from cyberthreats. With Managed Detection and Response Pro Plus, Dell protects endpoints, infrastructure, hardware and cloud software:

detection and analysis threat management 24×7, while identifying vulnerabilities and prioritizing patches needed to neutralize them.

threat management 24×7, while identifying vulnerabilities and prioritizing patches needed to neutralize them. Breach simulations and attacks to ensure that a company’s security controls, including web or email gateway settings, are properly configured and functioning properly.

and attacks to ensure that a company’s security controls, including web or email gateway settings, are properly configured and functioning properly. Test run penetration tools to identify any vulnerable paths within a company’s environment, using the same techniques used by more experienced hackers. Thus highlighting activity potentially suspicious and recommending improvements in the security approach.

penetration tools to identify any vulnerable paths within a company’s environment, using the same techniques used by more experienced hackers. Thus highlighting activity suspicious and recommending improvements in the security approach. Training on cybersecurity through learning modules that improve employee awareness of risks, encouraging best practices.

on cybersecurity through learning modules that improve employee awareness of risks, encouraging best practices. Quick intervention through Incident Recovery Care of certified experts able to evaluate a security incident quickly restoring the customer’s business.

Dell Technologies – Managing Threats with CrowdStrike

Beyond a managed services approach, Dell empowers businesses to design, manage and secure their IT environments. Dell is now offering customers more choice in cybersecurity software with the CrowdStrike Falcon solution added to the SafeGuard and Response portfolio. With this cloud-native solution, enterprises can access an extensive suite of defenses. This allows you to accelerate the analysis and response to threats to protect critical areas. Like endpoints and cloud workloads, identities and data.

Hardware protections

Dell makes the most secure commercial PCs in the industry. To offer an additional element of security in the integration between design and supply chain of its endpoints, it presented a cloud-based version of the Secured Component Verification (SCV) solution. This is to ensure that PCs come delivered to customers as ordered and factory assembled.

Secured Component Verification on Cloud reduces the risk of tampering with Dell PCs. The company generates a digital certificate, stored in a secure cloud environment, which documents the core PC components used within the factory. Upon delivery, IT teams can compare PCs with their certificates to verify component integrity. This particular solution also allows IT teams to audit an entire fleet of PCs at once, rather than having to audit each device locally. This provides an additional layer of security that saves time.

How to protect against attacks

To assist organizations in a possible cybersecurity event, Dell has introduced the Product Success Accelerator (PSX) for Cyber ​​Recovery. This new service streamlines the implementation and operation of a more secure Cyber ​​Recovery isolated vault so companies can protect their critical data and maintain continuity operational.

Dell Technologies – Cyber ​​Recovery Services

PSX for Cyber ​​Recovery joins Dell’s portfolio of cyber recovery solutions and services as the first standardized, results-based service within the PSX family. Three different levels of assistance:

Ready: Includes Dell Cyber ​​Recovery vault planning, installation and configuration workshops, routines runbook, success plan and cybersecurity training.

Optimize: Adds quarterly vault assessments, environment recommendations with updates, patches and policies, and assisted recovery simulations for testing purposes.

Operate: Adds ongoing operational assistance for activity monitoring and analysis, initiation of corrective actions, and support in the event of a cyberattack.

